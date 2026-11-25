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Weight-loss drugs are shrinking more than waistlines. According to a new Revenue Management Solutions report covered by Restaurant Business, 73% of GLP-1 users say they’ve cut back on fast food, more than in any other restaurant category.

Sit-down spots aren’t immune. Two-thirds of users are visiting casual-dining chains less, and 60% are pulling back on fast casual and fine dining. The lone winner is salad and bowl chains, where 48% say they’re ordering more. Desserts take the hardest hit, with 78% skipping them.

Nine in 10 users say they eat less per sitting. Six in 10 take half or more of their meal home, and nearly a quarter order kids’ meals. Burger King president Tom Curtis says he’s seeing “more adults eating a kids’ meal now than I’ve seen in the past” and that the chain may need smaller portions.

McDonald’s sees upside. Skye Anderson, president of McDonald’s USA, told investors that 84% of households with a GLP-1 user still visit the chain. “This is an opportunity,” she said. Data firm Circana finds that restaurant spending drops in the first year on the drugs, then rebounds moderately after the second.