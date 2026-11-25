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Key Takeaways Amazon Web Services chief AI and tech officer Matt Wood uses an AI agent to check his calendar at 4 a.m. and suggest what to wear based on the day’s activities.

The AI agent sends a signal to a smart light bulb in his closet, causing it to shine a different color depending on the day.

Each piece of clothing in his closet has a color-coded tag to match the different colors of the light bulb, making it easy for Wood to grab the right clothes and get dressed.

Deciding what to wear is one less thing on Matt Wood’s morning to-do list. Amazon’s AI chief has an AI agent for that.

Before he even wakes up, an AI agent has already checked his calendar and started figuring out what he should wear. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief AI and tech officer said in a recent interview with Business Insider that his outfit-planning AI agent has become “somewhat famous internally.”

First, he connects AWS Quick to his calendar. The tool is typically used for business tasks like tracking regulations and finding supply chain problems. At around 4 a.m. each day, his AI agent scans his calendar, finds his most important meeting and suggests an outfit based on that information.

“I never want to be overdressed,” Wood told Business Insider. “I never want to be uncomfortable, and I definitely don’t want to make a decision on what I’m wearing before I’ve got my coffee.”

He said he usually drinks six cups of coffee before noon and is “useless” until he has had three.

How it works

So how does this AI sartorial sidekick work, exactly? Wood connected the agent to a smart light bulb in his closet that flashes different colors. Each color represents a different type of day and a different outfit. For example, the light bulb might shine red for a keynote speaking engagement or blue for a day spent building things in the office.

He has arranged all of the clothes in his closet with matching color tags, so he simply picks an outfit with the same color as the light bulb. On a red-light day, for instance, that might mean a dark suit. On a blue-light day, that could mean something more casual, like jeans and a T-shirt.

Other ways to use AI

Attire choices, however, are not the only way Wood uses AI to streamline his life. He said that by his first cup of coffee, he is already reading an AI-generated briefing on the overnight news. His AI research agent pulls together updates from sources like X and Amazon communications. It gives him a simple report to review as he starts the day.

He also uses AI to prepare for meetings and develop new ideas. Wood said he has a “large crew” of agents that help him turn those ideas into things he can build.

“Just this week, I’ve processed almost a billion tokens in AI usage, building things that I’m interested in or to help me with some of these other things,” Wood told Business Insider. (Tokens are units of data that AI models process, which allows them to reason through requests, per Nvidia.)

For context, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month at a conference that the global average of token use is currently “about 100,000 tokens a month,” up from six years ago.

“If people can have a much higher quality of life, we want people to use a lot of AI,” Altman said. “This is just an unbelievable growth rate.”