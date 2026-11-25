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Key Takeaways Your first location should turn a consistent profit, and you need enough cash to fund the launch and the slow ramp without starving the original.

If you can leave for a week and things hold up — and you have leaders ready to step up — you’re close.

A thriving first business location can make opening another feel like the obvious next move. But before you open a second, take a hard look at what makes the first one work. Can your team repeat that success while you divide your time between two businesses?

I judge business success partly by whether the business is growing. That doesn’t mean chasing every opportunity or signing a lease just because a space becomes available. Growth should be calculated, with the people, money, and commitment to support it.

Franchise owners already have a business model to follow, but they still have to build a strong operation in each market. Here are five signs I look for in deciding whether to expand, plus one that overrides them all.

1. Consistently turning a healthy profit

Start with an honest look at your financials. Strong sales are encouraging, but steady profitability tells you more about whether your business is ready to expand.

Look beyond a great month or a busy season. Your first location should generate enough to cover operating expenses, royalties, financing obligations, and a reasonable salary for you, with money left over. Review both profitability and cash flow, since they don’t always move together.

Also, consider how the business performs during slower periods. If it needs constant cash infusions to get through normal seasonal fluctuations, strengthening that operation should come first.

2. You have enough capital to support the launch

Next, separate the cost of opening from the cost of getting established. You’ll need money for both.

A new location may take time to attract customers and cover its expenses. Therefore, your budget should account for startup costs, ongoing operating needs, and a cushion for delays or slower sales. Build that plan around realistic assumptions about your brand and market.

Before adding another unit, ask yourself what happens if it takes longer than expected to gain traction. You should be able to support the launch while protecting the original business’s working capital. Otherwise, one difficult opening could put both operations under pressure.

3. Your business performs well without you there

Can you leave for a week without the operation falling apart? That’s a useful test because a second business will (or should) demand a great deal of your attention.

Some of our franchise owners have told me, “Man, I left for a week, and we had our best week ever.” Once you get over the discovery that you’re not irreplaceable, take that as an encouraging sign.

However, you need more than one dependable person. Look for employees who can step into leadership roles, supported by clear expectations, training, and regular reporting.

Our company has a policy of promoting leaders from within. Existing team members already know your standards and your customers. They’ll still need management training, but you’re building on an established relationship. If you hire externally, give yourself enough time to bring that person into the business before opening day.

4. Customers are already coming from the new market

Pay attention to where your customers live and work. A steady stream from a nearby area may suggest an opportunity to serve them closer to home.

It doesn’t prove there’s no competition, though. Nor does it guarantee enough demand to support another unit. Instead, treat those customers as a starting point for research.

Study the area’s demographics, competitors, site access and territory availability with your franchisor. Then consider whether the new business will attract additional customers or mainly shift sales away from your first location.

You want evidence that the opportunity extends beyond a handful of enthusiastic requests to open closer to someone’s neighborhood.

5. You can give the new location time to develop

Financial readiness matters, but so do your expectations. You need the patience to let a new operation establish itself.

When I started Signarama 40 years ago, people compared it with Minuteman Press, which my dad had founded. Minuteman had been operating for 20 years. Yet people still pointed to its higher earnings as evidence that it was the better business.

That wasn’t a useful comparison. One business had a long history; the other was just getting started.

Similarly, when you open a second location, measure it against realistic launch milestones. Track its progress in sales, customer retention, and operating performance. Use what you learned in the original business, while recognizing that the new team needs time to build relationships and momentum.

The bonus sign: Your commitment

Finally, you have to care enough to show up and do the work.

I recently spoke with a franchise owner who had opened another location in a different state. He hadn’t visited in 90 days. He said things were going fine, but I told him he needed to be there regularly, especially during the startup period.

If you want to grow, you have to go. That’s it. You don’t have a choice. You have to be there on a consistent basis. I go to Australia every year to visit with our franchisees there, and I was in India recently for grand openings of two new locations for one of our brands.

All the signs about financing and staffing and market penetration mean nothing if you don’t care about doing everything you can to make your new location a success. Are you committed to the expansion?

If you’re not committed to it, fully committed to it, don’t do it.