Before You Open a Second Location, Answer These 7 Questions — Or Risk Turning One Strong Business Into Two Weak Ones

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Expansion doesn’t create scale — it exposes whether you built one. If your first location only runs because you’re personally present every day, you don’t have a scalable company; you have a demanding job with a good revenue stream.

Founders who scale successfully approach expansion with a franchise mindset: documented processes, operational culture, developed leaders and consistently profitable original locations that can absorb the complexity a second site introduces.

When entrepreneurs talk about expansion, most conversations focus on revenue, opportunity and growth. Very few people talk about the operational pressure that comes with opening a second location. That pressure is where many businesses start to break down.

I have seen this happen in healthcare and in other industries. A founder builds a successful first location through hard work, close oversight and personal involvement. Then they assume the same formula will automatically work somewhere else. What they discover very quickly is that success tied to one person rarely transfers cleanly to another location.

When my brother Stephen and I started expanding our healthcare businesses, we realized something important. If the business only worked because we were physically present every day, then we did not actually have a scalable company. We had a demanding job with a good revenue stream.

That realization forced us to approach expansion differently. Before opening another location, we began asking ourselves a set of questions designed to test whether the business could truly operate at scale. Over time, those questions became our version of a franchise test. Here are the seven questions I believe every founder should answer before expanding.

1. Can someone else run your operation successfully?

This is the first and most important question. If the business depends heavily on your personal oversight, your second location will struggle from the beginning.

In our early years, I stayed involved in nearly every decision. I reviewed operations constantly, solved issues personally and approved far more than I should have. At the time, I thought that level of involvement protected quality. In reality, it created dependency.

Expansion requires the opposite. Your systems must allow competent people to operate successfully without constant intervention from the founder. A simple way to test this is to step away temporarily from day-to-day operations. If progress slows dramatically during your absence, your business still depends too heavily on you.

2. Have you documented your core processes?

Undocumented success does not scale. Many founders carry operational knowledge in their heads. They know how to onboard customers, resolve issues, manage scheduling or maintain quality because they have repeated those actions hundreds of times. The problem appears when another team tries to replicate the process without direct access to the founder.

When we started growing our healthcare businesses, documenting processes became one of the most valuable things we did. We created standard operating procedures for onboarding, scheduling, communication, staffing and patient workflows. That documentation created consistency across locations.

One exercise I recommend is identifying the five most critical systems in your company and documenting them step by step. Keep the instructions simple, practical and repeatable. A scalable SOP should allow another capable person to produce the same result consistently.

3. Does your culture exist beyond you?

A strong first location often reflects the founder’s personality and energy. Employees respond directly to your leadership style, standards and communication. The challenge comes when you attempt to recreate that environment somewhere else. Culture must become operational, not personal.

In our companies, we learned that culture requires reinforcement through hiring, training and leadership development. You cannot assume people automatically understand your standards because they spent time around you.

Before expanding, ask yourself whether your values are clearly communicated throughout the organization. Your team should understand how decisions are made, how customers are treated and what behaviors define success inside the company. When culture only exists through the founder’s personality, expansion creates inconsistency very quickly.

4. Do you have leaders ready to grow with the company?

A second location creates leadership pressure immediately. Someone has to oversee operations, manage people, solve problems and maintain standards while you divide your attention across multiple sites. One of the biggest mistakes founders make is expanding before building leadership depth.

I learned this personally as our businesses grew. Early on, too many decisions still came back to me because leaders had not fully developed ownership within their areas. That slowed growth and limited scalability.

Before expanding, identify whether you already have strong leaders capable of running operations independently. If you cannot clearly name those individuals today, leadership development needs attention before expansion. One practical step is assigning increasing responsibility to existing team members before opening another site — give them ownership over projects, operations or departments now so you can evaluate how they lead under pressure.

5. Can your systems handle more complexity?

Growth always increases complexity. Communication expands. Scheduling becomes harder. Staffing pressure increases. Financial oversight becomes more demanding. Without strong systems, complexity turns into chaos very quickly.

One of the best decisions we made during expansion was investing in automation and operational systems early. We evaluated repetitive tasks and asked whether technology could improve efficiency and consistency. Scheduling, communication, billing and documentation all became areas where systems reduced operational strain. This is not about replacing people — it is about creating structure that allows people to perform at a higher level.

Before opening another location, evaluate where your current systems already feel strained. Expansion magnifies weaknesses that already exist.

6. Is your first location consistently profitable?

Some founders pursue expansion too early because growth feels exciting. The danger is that a weak first location creates two weak locations instead of one strong company.

Your original operation should demonstrate stability before expansion begins. Revenue should be predictable. Margins should support growth. Operational issues should feel manageable rather than constant.

When we expanded into additional healthcare businesses, we focused heavily on operational consistency before adding complexity. That discipline created a stronger foundation for future growth. A useful exercise is reviewing the last 12 months of performance — look for operational stability, team consistency, customer retention and financial predictability. Expansion works best when the original location operates from strength rather than momentum alone.

7. Are you expanding strategically or emotionally?

This may be the hardest question of all. Opening another location can absolutely transform a business — it can create leverage, expand impact and position the company for long-term growth. But expansion amplifies everything inside the organization, including weaknesses.

That is why I believe the franchise mindset matters so much. Franchises succeed because they create repeatable systems, documented standards, leadership consistency and operational discipline. Founders who approach expansion with that same mindset dramatically improve their chances of sustainable growth.

The goal is never just opening another location. The goal is building a business that operates successfully beyond the constant presence of the founder.