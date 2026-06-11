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Key Takeaways AI in customer service is cost-effective and efficient, but there are significant drawbacks that are eroding brand trust and damaging customer relationships in ways dashboards don’t capture.

AI confidently delivers inaccurate information and often traps users in unhelpful loops rather than routing them to human agents — creating real consequences like financial harm and customer drop-off.

To ensure AI efficiency gains don’t come at the cost of customer trust, companies must move beyond vanity metrics, build assurance layers around AI systems and put specialists in place to identify any flaws or bias.

At the surface, implementing AI in customer service seems like a no-brainer. AI offers organizations an unmatched opportunity to maintain continuous engagement with their customers at an affordable cost. Add to it, it can effortlessly alter workflows and customize interactions to suit customer needs.

Not surprisingly, the deployment of AI agents and chatbots in customer service functions has become common in many large organizations, and the trend is unlikely to stop.

Yet as the usage of AI in customer service becomes mainstream, its apparent drawbacks are coming into sharp relief. Incidents of customers being offered wrong or even falsified information are quite common. Frequent complaints from customers mention that AI agents keep repeating the same things to the customers without escalating the query to a human agent. Apart from that, AI customer service agents tend to offer less accurate information to users with low English proficiency or education.

The slow negation of brand trust while dashboards look all green

If you ask the folks leading the implementation of AI across customer service functions and even key leadership stakeholders, few would like to stick their neck out and acknowledge the harm AI can do to their brand trust.

A major reason why the issue flies below the radar is performance dashboards designed to track customer service metrics. As soon as AI is in place, interaction levels and turnaround time improve drastically. Add to it, there may be no drastic reduction in CSAT scores in the immediate months.

However, a customer who has been promised something that never reached him may not repeat his business with the firm. The same would follow for a premium customer who got fed up with a virtual AI agent that kept her in a loop without escalating it to a human agent. Over time, all these incidents can chisel away at your brand trust and possibly become an impediment to your business growth.

The hallucination problem is real and is not an edge case

It may be tempting to overlook issues with AI systems, especially hallucinations, as an edge case. However, if you look at numerous incidents of AI chatbots delivering fabricated or misleading information to customers, a structural problem seems to come to light. Complicating the issue is the sheer confidence with which AI models relay wrong information.

A 2025 study from MIT pointed out that AI models are 34% more likely to use high-confidence language, like using the term “definitely” or “certainly,” while relaying incorrect information, as opposed to when they were sharing accurate responses. Invariably, many customers may believe the response they are getting from AI chatbots is accurate, leading to unforeseen consequences. For example, if a customer is quoted a wrong return policy by an AI chatbot, she may end up losing money when the return is not honored.

Escalation failures are compounding the damage

Hallucinations are not the only factor behind the lowering of trust in a brand after AI integration in customer service. In fact, the failure to escalate difficult questions or explicit requests for human assistance to a human agent complicates the problem.

There are two typical ways this plays out. In the first scenario, a customer reaches out to customer service with a genuine issue, and the AI system fails to resolve it. Instead of handing off the case to a human agent, it continuously offers nearly the same set of options or answers to the customer, creating unnecessary friction. Finally, when the human agent arrives, it does not have the context of the discussion, and the customer needs to start again from scratch.

In the second scenario, the hand-off process is so difficult to trigger, or ineffective solutions like sending an email are offered, that the customer drops off and has already lost complete trust in the brand.

From the customer’s viewpoint, the escalation workflow to trigger a human intervention seems to have been made difficult on purpose. COPC research indicates that the handoff between an AI and a human agent is the most frequent failure point noticed in AI-enabled customer service support.

Given the overall approach of organizations to reduce costs, it may not be wrong to suspect, in some organizations, that AI agents are trained to keep customers away from humans.

The abject need to implement a governance layer for AI in customer service

Given how quickly negative sentiments can propagate on social media, it is absolutely critical that brands implement a governance layer for monitoring AI usage in customer service functions. The first thing that organizations need to focus on is real metrics and not vanity numbers. A 20% decrease in customer response time and drop in escalations are meaningless if wrong answers are given or handoffs to human agents are systemically made difficult.

Real metrics would involve tracking resolution quality and retention impact. Next, one needs to build assurance layers around the AI system, placing guidelines to reduce the sharing of incorrect information. Frameworks must be put in place to encourage the AI to check its facts before sharing them with customers. Last but not least, specialists should be placed to manually audit random interactions and customer cases to identify any perceived flaws or bias in AI.

The march towards achieving efficiency in customer service with the help of AI should not come at the expense of customer relationships on which the brand depends. By creating assurance layers around their AI systems used in customer service, companies can be confident about the responses their AI systems generate.