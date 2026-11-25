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Key Takeaways A project can be recorded as “completed” while creating hidden downstream costs. A migration may pass testing and formal acceptance, yet generate recurring manual work, rework and delays once the receiving team starts normal operations.

Stronger testing and post-launch support don’t fully solve broken handoffs. They can reduce errors and fix technical issues, but they may not capture costs that emerge only through real-world use after project closure.

Organizations need to connect project completion measures with downstream operational consequences. Otherwise, the sending team records success while the receiving team absorbs the ongoing cost.

A large company had finished moving a group of business customers onto a new billing platform. The implementation team completed migration testing, reconciled the account data and handed the platform to billing operations, which would run the process day to day.

The handoff was formal.

Operations accepted the migrated accounts, the required defects were closed, and the implementation work moved to “complete” status. The project team then shifted to the next group of customers.

Three weeks later, billing specialists began finding a recurring problem in a small set of migrated accounts. The records matched the approved migration rules, but certain combinations of account settings forced specialists to correct fields manually before an invoice could be released.

Each correction was manageable, but the pattern became expensive only after the same work kept appearing in normal billing activity.

The cost appears after the project has already succeeded

The difference became clearer at the next billing cycle.

The affected accounts didn’t fail in the same way every time. One required a manual tax treatment, another needed a contract setting corrected, and another triggered an exception only after a billing adjustment.

Each case looked like “ordinary operating cleanup” until the team compared them and found the migration pattern underneath. That comparison took time because the work was being recorded where it occurred.

Billing saw account corrections.

saw account corrections. Finance saw review questions.

saw review questions. Customer service saw invoice contacts.

None of those activities were recorded as a reopened implementation issue while the project remained closed.

The cost showed up first in operating time. Billing specialists who should have been reviewing current invoices were opening migrated accounts, comparing settings and correcting fields before invoices could move.

Team leads added exception checks to the billing cycle, and finance partners joined troubleshooting calls to understand why the same account pattern kept reappearing. Customer-service teams then had to answer questions when invoice timing slipped for affected accounts.

The extra work sat inside operations. It didn’t reopen the implementation project, and it didn’t change the completion status already recorded for the migration.

The billing team also had to protect normal work while dealing with the exceptions. Meanwhile, experienced specialists spent part of each cycle correcting migrated accounts, which left less time for current billing issues that had nothing to do with the migration.

As the pattern continued, managers started moving work between people to keep invoices flowing. The platform had been delivered, but the receiving team was now carrying a recurring cost that hadn’t existed before the change.

Completion and consequence are counted in different places

This is where the “Broken Handoffs” execution leak appears. The receiving team got the system, the documentation and the agreed support path, and the handoff itself worked as designed.

The implementation team was measured on whether the migration was complete, reconciled and accepted.

Billing operations was measured on the effort required to run the platform once live customer activity began.

Those measures answered different questions. One captured whether the agreed work crossed the boundary successfully, while the other captured what it took to make that work function after the boundary.

Once the project closed, the operating cost had no direct route back into the measure that had already recorded the implementation as complete. The consequence stayed visible, but it lived in a different record.

Stronger acceptance improves the handoff but leaves the boundary in place

The sensible response was to strengthen acceptance before the next group of customers. The company did three things:

Expanded migration samples

Tested more account combinations

Added new checks before operations accepted the next migration

Those changes helped. More configuration problems were caught before transfer, and operations had a stronger basis for accepting the work.

The acceptance test still judged the deliverable at the moment of handoff. The recurring manual effort only became visible after enough migrated accounts passed through normal billing for the pattern to emerge.

A stronger test can reduce what crosses the boundary, but it still closes the project before downstream work has had time to reveal every consequence.

For the next group of customers, the stronger checks caught several configuration issues before transfer. Operations accepted the migrated accounts, the implementation work closed, and billing moved into the normal cycle with fewer exceptions than before.

A different pattern surfaced later.

A subset of accounts required manual correction only after a billing adjustment changed how two fields interacted. The migration had passed the stronger acceptance test because the issue didn’t appear until those accounts went through live billing activity.

Billing specialists again became the first people to see the consequence. They reopened affected accounts, compared the new exceptions with the earlier corrections and traced which cases required manual handling before invoices could move.

The implementation record still showed a “completed migration” while the added work accumulated inside the billing cycle.

Support fixes the issue without reconnecting the result

The company also kept the implementation team available during a stabilization period. That gave operations a route back when the account pattern became clear.

Support path? It worked, and specialists traced the configuration logic, changed the migration rule for the next group of customers and helped operations clean up the affected accounts.

The technical issue was fixed; however, the earlier operating cost remained where it had been counted. Billing had already spent time on corrections, finance had already absorbed additional review work, and customer service had already handled the questions created by delayed invoices.

Post-launch support corrected the problem after transfer, but it didn’t change the fact that the implementation had already been recorded as complete before the cost appeared.

A finished project can keep producing unfinished work

A finished project can keep generating work after its own measures say the work is over. The receiving team carries the effect in operating time, service activity or rework while the sending team’s completion record remains unchanged.

A pattern like this becomes especially hard to see when both records are accurate. An implementation team can show that the agreed migration work passed its tests and was accepted. Operations can show that the live process now requires additional effort.

No one has to misreport anything. The separation sits in where each result is counted.

That’s why the mechanism survives good project management, stronger acceptance and responsive support. The organization has improved how work crosses the boundary without reconnecting where completion is counted to where the later consequence appears.

A project isn’t finished when the work closes in one system while the cost of making it work continues to accumulate in another.