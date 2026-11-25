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Key Takeaways The one sending habit that quietly lands Black Friday campaigns in spam.

Why your best offer might never reach the inbox, and the fix to make before you hit send.

Black Friday is one of the few days of the year when customers expect companies to flood their inboxes. And flood them they do.

In 2025, brands using Mailchimp sent 1.39 billion emails on Black Friday alone. Cyber Monday brought another 1.3 billion. For founders preparing holiday campaigns, that volume creates a problem that has little to do with whether your subject line is clever or your discount is generous.

Your emails have to reach the inbox first.

During Cyber Week, many companies increase their sending volume, sometimes overnight. At the same time, Gmail, Yahoo, Microsoft and other inbox providers are evaluating whether senders deserve access to the inbox. That makes Black Friday a particularly bad time to discover that your email infrastructure or sender reputation has a problem.

But most deliverability problems are preventable. You just need to work on them before your Black Friday campaign goes out, not after you see the results.

Don’t triple your email volume overnight

One of the biggest mistakes I see companies make around major shopping events is changing their sending behavior too abruptly. Let’s say your company normally sends 50,000 emails a week. Black Friday approaches, and suddenly you want to send 200,000 emails in a day.

To you, that looks like a holiday campaign. But to an inbox provider, it can look suspicious.

Email providers build a picture of your sending behavior over time. Sudden spikes can trigger throttling, which means an inbox provider slows down the rate at which it accepts your messages. So instead of delivering your campaign immediately, it may defer some emails and decide later whether to accept them.

That delay matters tremendously when your offer expires at midnight.

This is also why you shouldn’t wait until Thanksgiving week to suddenly become more active with your audience. In the weeks leading up to Cyber Week, increase your sending volume gradually and engage your subscribers with useful emails.

You want higher holiday volume to look like the natural progression of a healthy email program, not a completely different sender showing up overnight.

Stop thinking 9 a.m. is a magic send time

There’s another Black Friday tradition worth reconsidering: scheduling the big campaign for the same hour everyone else does. When thousands of brands send enormous campaigns at 8 or 9 a.m., inbox providers have to absorb a massive amount of traffic at once.

Your email service provider may tell you that your campaign has been “sent,” but that doesn’t mean every receiving server accepted every email immediately. Some providers may spread their delivery over a longer period. By the time an email reaches a customer, it could be competing with dozens of other promotions that arrived first.

Unless you have strong data showing that 9 a.m. is the best time for your audience, test alternatives. Segment your audience and batch your sends. Look at when your subscribers normally engage. Consider sending to your most active customers first and expanding from there.

There’s no prize for being part of the 9 a.m. stampede. There is value in reaching someone when their inbox isn’t experiencing its worst traffic jam of the year.

Clean your list before you need it most

Your email list is another place where problems tend to hide until companies increase their volume.

Old databases collect bad addresses. People abandon email accounts. Employees leave companies. Domains expire. Typos make their way into signup forms. Some subscribers may not have engaged with you in years.

Every invalid or poor-quality address you continue to contact creates unnecessary risk.

If your usual campaigns are relatively small, you may not notice the effect immediately. But when you increase your sending volume for Black Friday, those weaknesses become much more visible.

Before Cyber Week, validate your database and remove invalid addresses. Pay special attention to segments you haven’t contacted recently. This is also not the moment to resurrect a three-year-old list because someone on the team remembered you have it.

If thousands of people suddenly receive an email from a company they barely remember subscribing to, some are going to mark it as spam. Those complaints cause a lot of damage to your reputation – they’re direct feedback on how people feel about your emails.

Google recommends keeping spam complaint rates below 0.1% and avoiding 0.3% or higher. Yahoo also requires bulk senders to remain below a 0.3% complaint rate. With those thresholds, it doesn’t take thousands of angry customers to create a problem.

Make sure inbox providers know who you are

There are a few technical checks I’d consider non-negotiable before a major holiday campaign. Your domain should be properly authenticated with SPF, DKIM and DMARC.

Those acronyms may sound like something only your IT team should care about, but they answer a very basic question for an inbox provider: Is this email really coming from the company it claims to come from?

Authentication has become even more important in the past few years. Gmail requires bulk senders to use SPF, DKIM and DMARC, and Yahoo has similar requirements. Both also require easy unsubscribe mechanisms for marketing emails.

These are now part of the basic infrastructure of responsible commercial email.

If you don’t know whether your company has them configured properly, find out now. Not the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Protect your reputation before the campaign goes out

Founders often think about email performance after the send. What was our open rate? How many people clicked? What revenue did the campaign generate?

You’re smart to focus on these numbers, but sender reputation starts affecting your campaign before anyone has a chance to open it. Inbox providers consider your sending patterns, authentication, spam complaints, bounces and engagement when deciding where your emails belong.

A damaged reputation is difficult to repair in the middle of Cyber Week.

That’s why it’s helpful to monitor your sending domain and test your campaigns before the holiday rush. Check whether your domain or IP appears on blacklists. Test whether emails are reaching the inbox or spam folder. Review your bounce and complaint rates after every campaign leading up to Black Friday.

If something begins deteriorating, you want enough time to understand why.

There is very little you can do with that information on Friday morning when your biggest promotion of the year is already sitting in spam.

Send first to your most engaged audience

When companies have aggressive revenue targets, the temptation is to send to the largest possible audience. Consider doing the opposite: start with the people most likely to engage.

Your recent buyers, active subscribers, and customers who regularly open or click your emails are your strongest audience. Their engagement can demonstrate that people want the messages you send. Next, you can expand to other segments depending on their recent activity.

A smaller, healthier audience can often outperform a larger list that’s gone stale.

Your Black Friday campaign starts weeks before Black Friday

The biggest misconception about holiday email marketing is that success comes down to what happens on the day of the sale. In reality, much of the outcome has already been determined.

Your sender reputation has been developing for months. Your list has either been maintained or neglected. Your domain is either authenticated correctly or it isn’t. Your audience has either been hearing from you consistently or suddenly wondering who you are.

The companies in the best position on Black Friday are rarely the ones making frantic technical changes the night before. So before your team spends another hour debating a subject line:

Clean your database.

Check your authentication.

Monitor your sender reputation.

Increase volume gradually.

Segment based on engagement.

Test where your emails are landing.

Avoid sending your emails at the exact same moment as everyone else.

You can spend weeks creating the perfect Black Friday offer. Make sure your customers actually get the chance to see it.