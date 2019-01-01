Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Millions of North Americans now own camcorders or digital camcorders and use them on a regular basis for filming important family milestones, vacations, and special events. Starting a video editing service that takes a client's raw film footage and turns it into a fantastic video production including music, titles, and special effects is a fantastic business venture to put into action. A video editing business can easily be operated from a homebased studio, and the business can focus on both video film editing as well as digital film editing. Utilizing a demonstration kiosk that can set up in a mall or grocery store is a fantastic way to promote a video editing service, as it can give potential clients a firsthand look at how their treasured family videos will look after being professionally edited. Starting a video and digital editing service does require special skills and equipment. However, like any great business opportunity, hard work, research, and planning can pay off in terms of personal and financial rewards.

