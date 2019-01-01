Music Lessons

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

If you know how to sing, play guitar, piano, drums, a wind or string instrument well enough to teach others, then what are you waiting for? Capitalize on your talents and earn a great full- or part-time income by teaching customers how to play your instrument of choice. Classes can be conducted one-on-one or in a group format, from your home, at the student's location, from rented commercial space, or in conjunction with community programs, continuing education, or even at an established music store. Expanding the business requires nothing more than hiring other experienced musicians to teach students. Fees are split'basically, you find the students, your instructors teach the classes, and everyone profits. Lesson rates will vary depending on class size, skill level, and instrument, but on average, group lessons cost students $10 to $20 per hour, and one-on-one lessons in the range of $40 per hour plus the costs of instrument rentals or purchases, course materials, and sheet music.

The Market

Adults or parents of children who would to learn how to play a musical instrument.

