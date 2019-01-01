Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

What are the basic ingredients necessary to start and operate a linen supply service? The answer is very easy. A delivery vehicle, a linen inventory, facilities to clean the linens, and good marketing skills. A linen service is simply supplying restaurants, catering services, event planners, hotels, and convention centers with tableclothes, towels, linen napkins, and in some cases entrance carpets. Generally, clients rent the items on a regular or irregular basis, and rental rates include delivery, pickup, and cleaning of the items. If space permits, the business can be operated from a homebased location. However, if space is at a premium at home, consider starting the business as a joint venture with an established laundromat or dry cleaners.

