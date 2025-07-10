Apple also has a home device in the works. Here's when to expect a new lineup of Apple products.

Apple is reportedly launching a slew of new products (iPhones, new iPads, a home device) in the first half of 2026, according to Bloomberg.

New MacBook Airs, reportedly with the code names (J813 and J815), may also be released at the time as a device for the home, which was first reported in fall 2024. The home device from Apple is expected to look like a square iPad and be around the size of two iPhones. It will also have wall-mounting capabilities and function as a smart command center for the home, with control over locks, lights, sprinklers, speakers, and other smart home appliances.

News of a super-thin iPhone 17 was first reported in January. It's expected to be only 6.25mm thick, which is about 20-25% thinner than all available iPhone 16 models, according to MacRumors. That phone is expected to be released at Apple's annual event in the fall. The iPhone 17e, which is being called the budget smartphone, is expected in the spring.

Apple did not comment to Bloomberg regarding the release dates.

MacRumors notes several products will be getting updated chips, including the MacBook Air and Pro (M5 chips), Apple Display, a low-cost iPad (faster chip), and the iPad Air (M4 chip).

