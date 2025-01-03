Is an Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 'Air' on the Way? New Rumors Float About a Potential Fall Release. Apple's next few drops could bring some surprises.

By Erin Davis

From personal robots to smart home devices, there's always an overabundance of rumors surrounding what Apple is working on next.

Now, South Korea's Sisa Journal, a weekly current affairs magazine that has been publishing since 1989, reported on Friday that the tech giant is releasing an "iPhone 17 Air" in September, and it will only be 6.25mm thick.

If the rumors are true, this would make the iPhone 17 the thinnest iPhone ever and about 20-25% thinner than all available iPhone 16 models, according to MacRumors.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly Working on Prototypes for at Least 2 Foldable iPhones

The Sisa Journal also reports that the iPhone 17 "Air" will not have a "Plus" version, and the "ultra-thin" device will likely start at $899 in the U.S.

Earlier this month, several reports noted that Apple may also be adding at least two foldable devices to its iPhone and iPad lineup in 2026.

While Google and Samsung already have foldable devices (with Samsung leading the market, shipping over 10 million foldable phones in 2023 out of the 15.9 million sold), Apple dominates the U.S. smartphone sector with 56% of the mobile market share, per Stat Counter.

Related: Apple Was Awarded a Patent for a Foldable Phone. Time to Flip Out!

In November, reports surfaced that Apple is also working on a smart home device to compete with Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest.

