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Key Takeaways Existing projects may be visible in the annual plan, but their resource demands are often treated as fixed commitments rather than competing priorities.

Organizations can carefully rank and approve new projects while overlooking the capacity already consumed by unfinished work, creating an unrealistic plan.

When carryover commitments aren’t reassessed during planning, resource conflicts surface later, causing delays, competing demands and reactive leadership decisions.

A large business unit was entering its annual planning cycle with three new priorities competing for specialist capacity. The leadership team had already reduced the list once, and the remaining proposals had strong business cases, clear owners and estimated resource needs.

The planning baseline also showed an older regulatory-remediation program that would continue into the new year. Nobody had forgotten it. The work was visible, funded and already staffed because the program had missed its original completion date.

During the planning session, one executive asked whether the remediation program would release its specialists early enough for the new priorities to start as planned. The program lead said the current end date still held unless the final regulatory review produced additional work. The room accepted that date and returned to ranking the new priorities, treating the remediation capacity as already committed until then.

What the planning discussion didn’t do was force the remediation work to compete again with the three new priorities. It sat in the baseline as committed work, while leaders debated how to allocate what they believed was the remaining capacity.

By the end of the session, the team had made disciplined choices:

One proposal was delayed.

Two were approved.

The plan genuinely looked realistic on paper.

The overcommitment was already there.

The cost appears when new work tries to start

The problem became visible in the first weeks of execution. One of the approved priorities needed several of the same risk, legal and data specialists who were still closing the remediation program.

The planning model counted those people as partially available because the older work was expected to wind down early in the year. Instead, a final set of regulatory findings required more analysis, and a small group of specialists stayed fully engaged.

The new priority still had its approved funding, executive sponsor and start date. The people needed to move it weren’t actually free.

The old work was visible, but its claim on the new year’s capacity had been treated as fixed background rather than as a choice.

Managers began stretching the same specialists across both commitments. The new priority’s first milestone slipped as specialist reviews that should have happened early were pushed behind remediation work. Meetings multiplied, decisions slowed, and work that looked fully staffed on paper started moving in fragments.

The pressure spread beyond those specialists. Project leads started moving milestones to fit the people they could get, finance held back some spending because dependent work couldn’t start, and senior leaders spent more time resolving clashes between commitments they believed had already been reconciled during planning.

The interesting thing was that the approved plan hadn’t changed, but the amount of work that could move at the same time already had.

The new initiative hadn’t been badly prioritized at all. The leadership team had already removed a lower-ranked proposal, but part of the capacity used in the ranking exercise simply hadn’t been available to begin with.

Carryover hides inside the baseline

This is where the “Hidden Problems” execution leak appears.

The planning process had surfaced the remediation program, its budget and its expected completion date, yet the new work was still being ranked against an overstated view of what remained available.

A baseline records what’s already in motion, but it doesn’t force old work to justify its capacity against new work. Once carryover is treated as given, only the new initiatives are asked to compete.

That distinction matters because visibility can create false confidence.

Leaders can see every major piece of work on one page and still never face the question of whether an old commitment deserves to keep the people and budget it carried across the year boundary.

Listing carryover isn’t the same as choosing it again. The planning process therefore becomes disciplined about one side of the load while leaving the other side untouched.

Better prioritization doesn’t fix capacity already spoken for

When execution starts slowly, leadership tightens prioritization. Leaders ask for fewer initiatives, sharper business cases and clearer ranking, then delay or reject new proposals that can’t justify scarce capacity.

Those actions improve the choices among new priorities; however, they don’t reopen the older commitments already sitting in the baseline. That was the pattern in this business unit.

Leadership had reduced the new-priority list before approving the plan, and when capacity pressure appeared, the first response was to ask whether one of the new initiatives should move more slowly.

The remediation program wasn’t part of that debate because it had been approved in the prior year, and finishing it was treated as an “obligation” rather than as a competing use of scarce capacity.

The organization was re-ranking new work while the carryover never faced the same test.

Even when carryover is listed, it doesn’t compete again

A stronger planning process adds a formal carryover line. That certainly improves visibility, but it doesn’t change the underlying mechanism when carryover remains exempt from comparison.

The remediation work can appear clearly in the plan, with its budget, owner and expected completion date, and still never face the one central question: Is finishing this work now more valuable than starting the new priority that needs the same people?

In this business unit, the remediation program remained on every planning view. Its existence was never hidden. What did stay hidden was the effect of treating its capacity claim as “non-negotiable” while the new priorities competed for whatever was left.

The plan could be complete as an inventory and incomplete as a capacity decision.

Every item appeared somewhere, but not every item had to earn its place in the same contest for scarce people and budget.

The tradeoff arrives during execution

By the time the conflict became obvious, leaders were dealing with a problem the planning process had already created. The remediation work couldn’t simply stop, and the new priority had already been approved.

The same scarce specialists now sat between two legitimate commitments, each with consequences for delay. Leaders were forced to make the tradeoff during execution instead of during planning, when they still had more room to change the portfolio.

When that conflict reached the next leadership review, the discussion was no longer about which work deserved to start. It was about which already-approved commitment would lose access to people both sides now depended on.

The plan didn’t fail because leaders chose the wrong new priorities. Not at all. The planning choice had been postponed until both commitments were already in motion.