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Key Takeaways The forgotten expenses quietly draining hundreds of dollars from your business every year.

Why the smartest cost cuts might not come from spending less at all.

Inflation remains stubborn. Producer prices are now running at a 6.5% annual clip, and affordability is top of mind. Want to cut some costs in your business? Of course you do. Try these moves.

Use AI to analyze your expenses

Both ChatGPT and Claude offer connections to your bank account and credit card services. Or, if you’re nervous about that, just upload your statements. You’ll be impressed by the number of suggestions they make to reduce your spending and better manage expenses.

Cancel unused online streaming and services

I used to think canceling online subscriptions would be a big headache, and years ago it was. Not anymore. Search for “cancel my subscription on Google Play” (or Apple or Amazon), and you’ll get direct links to do it. I’m betting you and your business have subscriptions you’ve forgotten about that are eating up hundreds of dollars a year.

Shop your insurance

Every year, put your business and auto insurance policies out for a quote. Ask your AI chatbot to make suggestions too. This is not very time-consuming and can be accomplished using an administrative person in your office. We’re oftentimes too lazy to do this. And that’s costing us.

Cut back on the coffee service

Many of my clients have complicated, expensive coffee machines in their break rooms with a wide variety of coffees. They also stock sugar packets, teas, mini creamers, plastic stirrers and paper cups. It’s too much. Offer fewer coffees so you order less. Put out a sugar bowl, bring in a gallon of creamer and go back to ceramic mugs. Call me Scrooge, but it saves money.

Review your credit cards and accumulate points

NerdWallet does a great job regularly reviewing business and personal credit cards. Again, use your AI chatbot to look at your spending and tell it your preferences and you’ll get plenty of recommendations too. Moving to a better card could earn you more points and cashback rewards then you’re getting right now. I have some clients that regularly switch back and forth.

Get an Amazon credit card

Speaking of credit, if your business buys products on Amazon, then make sure you use one of Amazon’s credit cards for purchases. With a Prime membership, you can earn 5% back on eligible Amazon purchases, and there’s no annual fee.

Pay off credit card balances

If you can’t pay off a credit card purchase right away from operations, consider using working capital or a lower-rate loan to reduce the balance. Credit card interest rates are high, so this can cut what you pay in interest significantly.

Max out your retirement contributions

This is a very common tax move, yet so many of us ignore it. Put as much as you can into your retirement plan to lower your tax bill this year. When you save – assuming you’re eligible – sock money into a Roth IRA or Roth 401K so your after-tax money grows tax-free. With a Roth, there are no minimum distributions, and you can take the money out whenever you want, provided it meets certain requirements like a first-time home purchase, higher education or unreimbursed medical expenses.

Contribute to health savings accounts

Make sure your company has an HSA and contribute the max. It will reduce your tax expense and allow you to save money for future healthcare expenses.

Clean up your inventory

Every square foot your inventory takes up costs you in overhead and space. Twice a year, take a hard look at your inventory and get rid of what isn’t moving. Sell it on Craigslist, eBay or Facebook Marketplace or scrap it.

Investigate online pharmaceutical sites

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and Amazon Pharmacy both offer options that let businesses provide discounted prescription drugs, and they work with many popular health plans.

Create a donor-advised fund for charitable contributions

Set up a donor-advised fund and contribute to it this year, even if you haven’t decided which charities or nonprofits will receive the money. You take the deduction now and choose the recipients later.

Use a coupon finder

I like Capital One Shopping. Add it as a browser extension for yourself and anyone else who makes purchases for your business. Whenever someone is on a shopping site, it searches for available coupons before you buy. It works about half the time, and it has saved me significant money over the years.

Finally, make different choices

We can all afford the things we want — it’s just that sometimes we choose to spend our money on other things instead. That’s fine. But know that cutting back on things like travel, entertainment, subscriptions, marketing or other discretionary spending in your business (and your personal life) can help you reallocate your cash for other purposes. You’re more in control than you think.