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This Saturday, November 28, is Small Business Saturday, the annual post-Thanksgiving tradition that urges holiday shoppers to buy from local, independent businesses. And Eva Longoria wants the people behind those businesses to feel supported all year long.

“I’ve always had so much respect for small business owners because I know firsthand what it takes to turn an idea into something real,” Longoria told Entrepreneur. “Being an entrepreneur can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also feel overwhelming when you’re making big decisions and trying to figure things out on your own. That’s why I’m so passionate about supporting small businesses.”

The actress, entrepreneur and investor has partnered with Lenovo on Backing Every Business, a global initiative launched this year to close the support gap facing small businesses. Founders can apply for grant funding, AI-enabled technology and one-to-one mentorship, including from Longoria herself.

“No two small businesses face the same challenges, and the best support starts with listening,” Emily Ketchen, SVP and CMO of Intelligent Devices Group & International Markets at Lenovo, told Entrepreneur.

At the heart of the initiative is Twinning, a mentorship program pairing small business owners across industries and borders. A new docuseries narrated by Longoria follows Twinning entrepreneurs as they tackle real business challenges together.

And then there’s Call Eva, which gave entrepreneurs a direct line to Longoria, Lenovo’s global ambassador. Founders left voice notes with their biggest business questions, and select callers get to speak with her directly.

“It’s been rewarding to be part of something that helps small business owners feel supported as they grow,” Longoria added.

The stakes are big. The U.S. has 33.2 million small businesses that employ 61.6 million Americans and represent 43.5% of America’s GDP, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

What founders asked Eva

An analysis of 88 Call Eva submissions from eight countries revealed four overlapping themes. Here are the most common issues, and Longoria’s advice for overcoming them.

1. How to be seen. More than half asked about marketing and reaching new customers. Longoria’s advice: Lead with the story only your business can tell.

“The tool that you have to use is storytelling,” she said. “You’ve got to tell the story of the artisans and tell the story of the heritage behind these materials. I always think that cuts through the noise.”

2. How to scale. Half asked about expanding without losing what makes them distinctive. Longoria urged starting focused and building on what works.

“I would think about one SKU, one target customer, one initial region, one retailer… Let’s see how that performs,” she said.

3. How to lead and partner. One in five asked about juggling leadership and competing priorities. Longoria stressed finding collaborators whose audiences and values align.

“Who are they trying to reach? What’s their demographic? How do you make this a win for that brand?” she said.

4. How to fund the future. About one in eight asked about raising capital. Her advice: Find investors who bring expertise and relationships, not just cash.

“You’re looking for a partner that adds value and not just in money,” she said. “I think one of the biggest mistakes you can make is partnering with the wrong investor.”

Watch, then shop

To see these lessons play out, watch the Backing Every Business Twinning docuseries on YouTube. Then, this Saturday, skip the big-box checkout line and support the shops, restaurants and makers in your neighborhood.