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Key Takeaways This Black Friday, you can upgrade your office setup at a discount.

This list prioritizes gadgets that solve everyday problems, like charging clutter and poor lighting.

Each one had a verified Black Friday discount at the time of writing.

As the workday progresses, you face small problems. Your phone is almost dead, with no charger in sight. You can’t find the piece of paper with yesterday’s meeting notes.

None of these small issues necessitates a complete office makeover. Sometimes you just need a small upgrade to make life easier, like a charging station for your devices, a lamp that puts light where you need it or a voice recorder that transcribes meetings for you.

Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for office technology. The right purchase can remove everyday irritations — or simply make your workspace more pleasant — at a discounted price.

Aura digital photo frame. Photo credit: Aura

The selections below cover ten different uses of technology, all confirmed Black Friday bargains. The aim is a better-equipped office.

10 office gadgets that are on sale for Black Friday

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