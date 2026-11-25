Top 10 Best Office Gadgets On Sale for Black Friday
From Aura digital picture frames to the Pocket AI voice recorder, here are great office gadgets that are discounted for Black Friday.
Key Takeaways
- This Black Friday, you can upgrade your office setup at a discount.
- This list prioritizes gadgets that solve everyday problems, like charging clutter and poor lighting.
- Each one had a verified Black Friday discount at the time of writing.
As the workday progresses, you face small problems. Your phone is almost dead, with no charger in sight. You can’t find the piece of paper with yesterday’s meeting notes.
None of these small issues necessitates a complete office makeover. Sometimes you just need a small upgrade to make life easier, like a charging station for your devices, a lamp that puts light where you need it or a voice recorder that transcribes meetings for you.
Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for office technology. The right purchase can remove everyday irritations — or simply make your workspace more pleasant — at a discounted price.
The selections below cover ten different uses of technology, all confirmed Black Friday bargains. The aim is a better-equipped office.
10 office gadgets that are on sale for Black Friday
01
Tired of taking meeting notes? Let AI do it for you. The Pocket AI voice recorder captures every word of a meeting and offers a transcript as well as an AI summary in the app. It lasts up to four days on a single charge. The only downside is that without a premium subscription, recordings only last 30 days in the app. The subscription costs $30 per month for unlimited summaries and the highest-quality transcription. Pocket has sold more than 200,000 devices so far. A Black Friday deal brings the price of the recorder down 25% from $159 to $119.
02
Former Twitter engineers Abdur Chowdhury and Eric Jensen launched Aura in 2016 to help families connect through shared photos. The device has been popular every year around the holidays as a meaningful gift. Multiple people can connect to a picture frame and send images and videos to the frame via text or through the app. They can also preload photos, videos or messages to the frame before gifting. Aura doesn’t charge storage or subscription fees, so users can upload unlimited images. The 10-inch picture frame is 41% off for Black Friday, so it costs $139 instead of $234.
03
Everyone in an office or home environment can add their events and schedules directly on this smart calendar. They can instantly synchronize their schedules and collaborate, drawing data from sources like Google Calendar and Outlook. Users simply plug in, connect to Wi-Fi and sync their calendars within a few minutes. The calendar’s design allows it to easily fit on a table, countertop or wall, and it has a 15-inch touchscreen display. On Black Friday, the price drops from $320 to $270, a 16% reduction.
04
Turn an office chore into a manageable project. The label maker connects through Bluetooth and offers an app with templates for creating labels. The product is a practical option for naming drawers and identifying supplies. It brings consistency to a filing system and is small enough to slip into your pocket. Entrepreneurs can use it to create price tags for their products. Amazon’s 30% Black Friday discount brings the price of this label maker down to about $16. It was previously $23.
05
This speaker looks like a miniature desktop computer. It has a customizable 1.77-inch pixel screen that can display over 70 retro clock faces and animations. Users can set alarms on the speaker, play white noise or rain sounds and set timers and reminders. All of this happens on the screen, so users can stop bringing their phones to bed if they don’t want distractions. They can also stream music over Bluetooth or connect by USB to their laptops, with no need for Wi-Fi. The speaker is 20% off for Black Friday, dropping from $60 to $48, a 365-day low price.
06
This device allows someone to indicate to others in the office that they are busy at work and should not be interrupted. The LED pixel display can show a busy message, along with a timer that shows how long the employee needs to focus. The screen securely attaches to the top of a monitor or fits on a desk. Users can control the device via an app and mute notifications quickly from the app. The message syncs across devices, like laptops, smartphones and smartwatches. The typical price is $219, but the device is discounted 27% for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $159.
07
Acer 7-in-1 wireless charging station
It’s a charging station perfect for desks cluttered with Apple devices. The station works with compatible iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. It removes the need to find outlets for multiple devices and eliminates the clutter of cables. The device also has a smart LED clock and night light that feature four adjustable brightness levels. The list price for the charging station is $80, but it is 41% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $47.
08
The LED desk lamp offers a practical upgrade to any desk setup. It has 25 light combination modes with five different color temperatures and brightness levels, and offers night light and reading settings. Users control the lamp with a wireless smart remote control, switching between modes and brightness levels. The dual heads bring light to desks with widths of up to 71 inches. The lamp clamps to desk edges. A Black Friday deal of 36% off brings the price down from $70 to $44.
09
Charge multiple devices simultaneously through three outlets and four USB ports. To be more specific, it has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets. The power strip clamps to the edge of a desk. The table needs to be about half an inch away from the wall and a maximum of 1.96 inches thick to fit the clamp. The price of this device dropped from $25 to $21 for Black Friday.
10
Looking for the perfect decorative addition to any work desk? This levitating globe floats between two magnets at the top and bottom of the frame. It comes with an LED light feature that makes it stand out in the dark. It could spark conversations with colleagues and it is also simple to set up. Black Friday brings the price of this novelty object below $30. It was originally $37 but is now 19% off and costs around $29.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission if you make a purchase through them, at no additional cost to you.
Key Takeaways
- This Black Friday, you can upgrade your office setup at a discount.
- This list prioritizes gadgets that solve everyday problems, like charging clutter and poor lighting.
- Each one had a verified Black Friday discount at the time of writing.
As the workday progresses, you face small problems. Your phone is almost dead, with no charger in sight. You can’t find the piece of paper with yesterday’s meeting notes.
None of these small issues necessitates a complete office makeover. Sometimes you just need a small upgrade to make life easier, like a charging station for your devices, a lamp that puts light where you need it or a voice recorder that transcribes meetings for you.
Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for office technology. The right purchase can remove everyday irritations — or simply make your workspace more pleasant — at a discounted price.
The selections below cover ten different uses of technology, all confirmed Black Friday bargains. The aim is a better-equipped office.
10 office gadgets that are on sale for Black Friday
01
Tired of taking meeting notes? Let AI do it for you. The Pocket AI voice recorder captures every word of a meeting and offers a transcript as well as an AI summary in the app. It lasts up to four days on a single charge. The only downside is that without a premium subscription, recordings only last 30 days in the app. The subscription costs $30 per month for unlimited summaries and the highest-quality transcription. Pocket has sold more than 200,000 devices so far. A Black Friday deal brings the price of the recorder down 25% from $159 to $119.
02
Former Twitter engineers Abdur Chowdhury and Eric Jensen launched Aura in 2016 to help families connect through shared photos. The device has been popular every year around the holidays as a meaningful gift. Multiple people can connect to a picture frame and send images and videos to the frame via text or through the app. They can also preload photos, videos or messages to the frame before gifting. Aura doesn’t charge storage or subscription fees, so users can upload unlimited images. The 10-inch picture frame is 41% off for Black Friday, so it costs $139 instead of $234.
03
Everyone in an office or home environment can add their events and schedules directly on this smart calendar. They can instantly synchronize their schedules and collaborate, drawing data from sources like Google Calendar and Outlook. Users simply plug in, connect to Wi-Fi and sync their calendars within a few minutes. The calendar’s design allows it to easily fit on a table, countertop or wall, and it has a 15-inch touchscreen display. On Black Friday, the price drops from $320 to $270, a 16% reduction.
04
Turn an office chore into a manageable project. The label maker connects through Bluetooth and offers an app with templates for creating labels. The product is a practical option for naming drawers and identifying supplies. It brings consistency to a filing system and is small enough to slip into your pocket. Entrepreneurs can use it to create price tags for their products. Amazon’s 30% Black Friday discount brings the price of this label maker down to about $16. It was previously $23.
05
This speaker looks like a miniature desktop computer. It has a customizable 1.77-inch pixel screen that can display over 70 retro clock faces and animations. Users can set alarms on the speaker, play white noise or rain sounds and set timers and reminders. All of this happens on the screen, so users can stop bringing their phones to bed if they don’t want distractions. They can also stream music over Bluetooth or connect by USB to their laptops, with no need for Wi-Fi. The speaker is 20% off for Black Friday, dropping from $60 to $48, a 365-day low price.
06
This device allows someone to indicate to others in the office that they are busy at work and should not be interrupted. The LED pixel display can show a busy message, along with a timer that shows how long the employee needs to focus. The screen securely attaches to the top of a monitor or fits on a desk. Users can control the device via an app and mute notifications quickly from the app. The message syncs across devices, like laptops, smartphones and smartwatches. The typical price is $219, but the device is discounted 27% for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $159.
07
Acer 7-in-1 wireless charging station
It’s a charging station perfect for desks cluttered with Apple devices. The station works with compatible iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. It removes the need to find outlets for multiple devices and eliminates the clutter of cables. The device also has a smart LED clock and night light that feature four adjustable brightness levels. The list price for the charging station is $80, but it is 41% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $47.
08
The LED desk lamp offers a practical upgrade to any desk setup. It has 25 light combination modes with five different color temperatures and brightness levels, and offers night light and reading settings. Users control the lamp with a wireless smart remote control, switching between modes and brightness levels. The dual heads bring light to desks with widths of up to 71 inches. The lamp clamps to desk edges. A Black Friday deal of 36% off brings the price down from $70 to $44.
09
Charge multiple devices simultaneously through three outlets and four USB ports. To be more specific, it has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets. The power strip clamps to the edge of a desk. The table needs to be about half an inch away from the wall and a maximum of 1.96 inches thick to fit the clamp. The price of this device dropped from $25 to $21 for Black Friday.
10
Looking for the perfect decorative addition to any work desk? This levitating globe floats between two magnets at the top and bottom of the frame. It comes with an LED light feature that makes it stand out in the dark. It could spark conversations with colleagues and it is also simple to set up. Black Friday brings the price of this novelty object below $30. It was originally $37 but is now 19% off and costs around $29.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission if you make a purchase through them, at no additional cost to you.