Initial investment
$60K - $70K
Units as of 2022
202 37.4% over 3 years
i9 Sports is a multi-sport provider that offers recreational sports leagues for boys and girls. Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2003, i9 Sports has grown to over 150 locations with over 2.5 million registrations. As the nation's largest community multi-sports provider focused only on youth sports, they strive to provide a community-like experience with leagues in flag football, lacrosse, soccer, and more. The company aims to help kids succeed in life through sports with instruction and coaching that's fun and convenient for families.

The organization encourages a safe and supportive environment for all. All coaches and staff members go through thorough background checks. The "When In Doubt, Sit Out" policy promotes concussion safety for all sports, and parents must take the i9 Sports Parental Pledge, which condemns sideline negativity. For parents that find themselves wondering how they can fit youth sports into their schedule, i9 offers same-day practice and games—and zero fundraisers.

Why May You Want to Start an i9 Sports Franchise?

Operating an i9 Sports franchise is more than just indulging a passion or fulfilling a potential dream job. You are giving kids an outlet where they can be active and learn something new. Although i9 does keep score, it doesn't exclude a child from a tryout or bench them for an entire game. i9 Sports is about healthy competition with age-appropriate instruction. No matter the child's skill level, everyone plays. Coaches and teams recognize sportsmanship and teamwork during every practice and game.

What separates i9 Sports from other leagues is how it has reimagined sports for children. They focus on fun, inclusivity, safety, developmental instruction, good sportsmanship, healthy competition, sport sampling, league culture, and celebration. As a franchisee, you may be able to operate an i9 Sports franchise from home and positively impact the lives of children and their families.

What Might Make an i9 Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

To franchise a location, be prepared for a financial investment that may include a territory fee and a franchise fee. Franchise agreements are set for five years or ten years, depending upon your investment. Make sure you are financially ready to franchise with i9 Sports by speaking with your financial planner and lawyer before investing any money. 

An ideal franchisee enjoys sports, working with youth, and should have experience in sales and customer service. Community ties may also be a valuable asset when looking to start an i9 Sports franchise. 

How to Start an i9 Sports Franchise

Franchisees may learn more about the i9 Sports franchising process by attending a webinar hosted by the i9 Sports franchise development director. During the franchising process, you may also participate in a discovery day with the company at its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

As you make your decision concerning purchasing an i9 Sports franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for possible growth. Grab your coach's whistle, lace up your sneakers, and dawn your baseball cap; it's time to play with i9 Sports. 

Company Overview

About i9 Sports

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness , Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2002
Leadership
Brian Sanders, CEO & Chairman
Corporate Address
9410 Camden Field Pkwy.
Riverview, FL 33578-0519
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

# of Units
202 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a i9 Sports franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$59,900 - $69,900
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
23 hours
Classroom Training
51.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
