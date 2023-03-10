Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#307 Ranked #455 last year
- Initial investment
-
$60K - $70K
- Units as of 2022
-
202 37.4% over 3 years
i9 Sports is a multi-sport provider that offers recreational sports leagues for boys and girls. Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2003, i9 Sports has grown to over 150 locations with over 2.5 million registrations. As the nation's largest community multi-sports provider focused only on youth sports, they strive to provide a community-like experience with leagues in flag football, lacrosse, soccer, and more. The company aims to help kids succeed in life through sports with instruction and coaching that's fun and convenient for families.
The organization encourages a safe and supportive environment for all. All coaches and staff members go through thorough background checks. The "When In Doubt, Sit Out" policy promotes concussion safety for all sports, and parents must take the i9 Sports Parental Pledge, which condemns sideline negativity. For parents that find themselves wondering how they can fit youth sports into their schedule, i9 offers same-day practice and games—and zero fundraisers.
Why May You Want to Start an i9 Sports Franchise?
Operating an i9 Sports franchise is more than just indulging a passion or fulfilling a potential dream job. You are giving kids an outlet where they can be active and learn something new. Although i9 does keep score, it doesn't exclude a child from a tryout or bench them for an entire game. i9 Sports is about healthy competition with age-appropriate instruction. No matter the child's skill level, everyone plays. Coaches and teams recognize sportsmanship and teamwork during every practice and game.
What separates i9 Sports from other leagues is how it has reimagined sports for children. They focus on fun, inclusivity, safety, developmental instruction, good sportsmanship, healthy competition, sport sampling, league culture, and celebration. As a franchisee, you may be able to operate an i9 Sports franchise from home and positively impact the lives of children and their families.
What Might Make an i9 Sports Franchise a Good Choice?
To franchise a location, be prepared for a financial investment that may include a territory fee and a franchise fee. Franchise agreements are set for five years or ten years, depending upon your investment. Make sure you are financially ready to franchise with i9 Sports by speaking with your financial planner and lawyer before investing any money.
An ideal franchisee enjoys sports, working with youth, and should have experience in sales and customer service. Community ties may also be a valuable asset when looking to start an i9 Sports franchise.
How to Start an i9 Sports Franchise
Franchisees may learn more about the i9 Sports franchising process by attending a webinar hosted by the i9 Sports franchise development director. During the franchising process, you may also participate in a discovery day with the company at its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.
As you make your decision concerning purchasing an i9 Sports franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for possible growth. Grab your coach's whistle, lace up your sneakers, and dawn your baseball cap; it's time to play with i9 Sports.
Company Overview
About i9 Sports
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 2002
- Leadership
- Brian Sanders, CEO & Chairman
- Corporate Address
-
9410 Camden Field Pkwy.
Riverview, FL 33578-0519
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 28
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
- # of Units
- 202 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a i9 Sports franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $24,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $59,900 - $69,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 23 hours
- Classroom Training
- 51.25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where i9 Sports landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where i9 Sports ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
