i9 Sports is a multi-sport provider that offers recreational sports leagues for boys and girls. Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2003, i9 Sports has grown to over 150 locations with over 2.5 million registrations. As the nation's largest community multi-sports provider focused only on youth sports, they strive to provide a community-like experience with leagues in flag football, lacrosse, soccer, and more. The company aims to help kids succeed in life through sports with instruction and coaching that's fun and convenient for families.

The organization encourages a safe and supportive environment for all. All coaches and staff members go through thorough background checks. The "When In Doubt, Sit Out" policy promotes concussion safety for all sports, and parents must take the i9 Sports Parental Pledge, which condemns sideline negativity. For parents that find themselves wondering how they can fit youth sports into their schedule, i9 offers same-day practice and games—and zero fundraisers.

Why May You Want to Start an i9 Sports Franchise?

Operating an i9 Sports franchise is more than just indulging a passion or fulfilling a potential dream job. You are giving kids an outlet where they can be active and learn something new. Although i9 does keep score, it doesn't exclude a child from a tryout or bench them for an entire game. i9 Sports is about healthy competition with age-appropriate instruction. No matter the child's skill level, everyone plays. Coaches and teams recognize sportsmanship and teamwork during every practice and game.

What separates i9 Sports from other leagues is how it has reimagined sports for children. They focus on fun, inclusivity, safety, developmental instruction, good sportsmanship, healthy competition, sport sampling, league culture, and celebration. As a franchisee, you may be able to operate an i9 Sports franchise from home and positively impact the lives of children and their families.

What Might Make an i9 Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

To franchise a location, be prepared for a financial investment that may include a territory fee and a franchise fee. Franchise agreements are set for five years or ten years, depending upon your investment. Make sure you are financially ready to franchise with i9 Sports by speaking with your financial planner and lawyer before investing any money.

An ideal franchisee enjoys sports, working with youth, and should have experience in sales and customer service. Community ties may also be a valuable asset when looking to start an i9 Sports franchise.

How to Start an i9 Sports Franchise

Franchisees may learn more about the i9 Sports franchising process by attending a webinar hosted by the i9 Sports franchise development director. During the franchising process, you may also participate in a discovery day with the company at its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

As you make your decision concerning purchasing an i9 Sports franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for possible growth. Grab your coach's whistle, lace up your sneakers, and dawn your baseball cap; it's time to play with i9 Sports.