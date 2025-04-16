Zoom Is Down for Tens of Thousands of Users, Bringing Meetings to a Halt. Here's What We Know. Zoom has indicated that it knows about the issue and is working on fixing it.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Zoom is down for tens of thousands of people, according to Downdetector. Users have been reporting outages since 2:38 p.m. ET.

More than 60,000 Zoom customers had logged issues with the video conferencing service by 3:08 p.m. ET. Nearly half of users reporting problems (46%) experienced issues with the website, while 38% encountered problems with the app.

Zoom's status page also appears to be down at the time of writing. The company previously indicated through the page that it was aware of the outage for Zoom meetings and was working to resolve it.

Zoom's investors page also appears to be down at press time.

Related: Amazon Is Replacing Chime, Its Proprietary Video Conferencing Software, With... Zoom

Zoom has 300 million daily active users and 192,600 business customers as of the fourth quarter of 2024. Companies like Capital One, Glassdoor, and Dropbox all use the company's videoconferencing service.

With Zoom down, users turned to social media. Some X users asked if Zoom was down for anyone else. Others expressed joy, frustration, and panic through GIFs.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

This Critical But Misunderstood Strategy Can Help Your Business Grow — Here's How to Use It the Right Way

Learn how to use founder branding to make your company (not yourself) the industry-dominating name.

By Marina Byezhanova
Business News

'Fully Replacing People': A Tech Investor Says These Two Professions Should Be the Most Wary of AI Taking Their Jobs

AI might replace jobs, but it also has the potential to help start new companies.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Mortgage Lenders Are Checking Your LinkedIn to 'Get a Clearer Picture' of Potential Borrowers

Some lenders are turning to social media sites to better understand (and fact-check) their applicants.

By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Operations & Logistics

These 3 Growth Levers Will Separate Winning SMBs in 2025 — Are You Using Them?

Small business leaders investing in growth-driving initiatives and operational efficiencies can lead to long-term success.

By Ashley Hubka