Amazon is retiring Chime, the company's internal meeting software for video and audio calls, and replacing it with Zoom, an external solution with the same capabilities.

An internal memo to employees viewed by Business Insider on Wednesday said that Zoom would now be the "standard meeting application" for internal Amazon meetings companywide, marking a major win for industry juggernaut Zoom, which reported more revenue than expected in the third quarter of 2024 ($1.18 billion compared to $1.16 billion expected).

The memo also revealed that Amazon has begun rolling out Microsoft 365 productivity tools to employees.

Related: '2,000 People, 900 Parking Spaces': Amazon's Return-to-Office Mandate Has Hit a Snag

An Amazon spokesperson told BI in an email that the company retiring Chime because it offered "limited" use outside of Amazon, and Zoom was "a good fit" for their employees.

Amazon Chime has been Amazon's default videoconferencing app since the company introduced it in 2017, publicizing its clear audio and high-definition video. Amazon clients, including recruiting software Jobvite and software consulting firm Kinetech, also used Chime to conduct virtual meetings.

Amazon announced earlier this week that it would stop accepting new Chime customers on Wednesday and end support for the service on February 20, 2026.

The change from Chime to Zoom affects the 350,000 employees Amazon had in its corporate workforce as of early 2023. Amazon employed 1.55 million people overall, including warehouse and operations workers, as of Sept. 30.

Amazon corporate employees are also migrating to Microsoft 365 cloud tools like Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on a "rolling basis," per the memo. They can use Microsoft Teams for meetings, but Zoom will be the default.

Chime isn't the only product Amazon has shut down this week. On Tuesday the company ended Inspire, the TikTok duplicate it showcased in its mobile app that allowed users to find new products on Amazon endorsed by influencers and brands.

Related: 'Most Successful Yet for Amazon': Walmart Has Topped the S&P 500 for 12 Years. This Month, Another E-Commerce Giant Is Expected to Take Its Crown.