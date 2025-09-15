Anthropic Releases a Report That Confirms AI Is 'Displacing Workers' The study highlights the risk that AI is replacing employees entirely, instead of merely supporting their work.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic released a study on Monday that showed most businesses (77%) are using its Claude chatbot to automate work.
  • Only 12% of businesses used Claude as a collaborative or learning tool.
  • The report stated that the trend towards automation could “bring disruption in labor markets” and cause workers to lose their jobs.

AI is mainly automating work instead of enhancing it, which is leading the technology to be a catalyst for replacing jobs, according to a new study.

AI startup Anthropic, which was valued at $183 billion earlier this month, released a new report on Monday showing that more than three in four (77%) of the businesses using Claude did so to automate tasks. In comparison, only 12% of businesses used Claude to augment or enhance work.

"The 77% automation rate suggests enterprises use Claude to delegate tasks, rather than as a collaborative tool," the report stated. "Given clear automation patterns in business deployment, this may also bring disruption in labor markets, potentially displacing those workers whose roles are most likely to face automation."

Related: These Fields Are Losing the Most Entry-Level Jobs to AI, According to a New Stanford Study

The report found that, so far, businesses are mainly using Claude to write code and perform administrative tasks. Claude can generate code, similar to other tools like Replit and Cursor, that create blocks of code from text prompts. In fact, the tools are powerful enough to potentially take over coding for software engineers. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted at a Council on Foreign Relations event in March that AI would write every line of code for software engineers within a year.

"In 12 months, we may be in a world where AI is writing essentially all of the code," Amodei said at the event.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot

Additionally, Anthropic emphasized in the report that AI risks causing mass layoffs and worker displacement due to automation. Amodei weighed in on this matter earlier this year, predicting in May that AI could wipe out half of all entry-level, white-collar jobs within the next five years, causing unemployment to reach 10% to 20%. AI could affect entry-level work in fields like law, technology, and finance, Amodei stated.

Related: Amazon CEO Tells Employees AI Will Replace Their Jobs 'In the Next Few Years'

Anthropic's Head of Economics, Peter McCrory, told Bloomberg that the researchers were not sure whether the reliance on automation found in the report was due to "new model capabilities" allowing AI to take on more duties, or due to "people being more comfortable" with AI and "more willing to delegate certain tasks to Claude."

In other words, the researchers were uncertain whether high levels of automation were due to AI's increased capabilities or more people being willing to use the technology.

Understanding the reason presents "an important area of research for the future," McCrory told the outlet.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Alphabet Just Achieved a Feat That Only 3 Other Companies in History Have Reached

Google's parent company, Alphabet, hit the $3 trillion milestone on Monday, joining the ranks of Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

The Aging Population is Driving Demand for Quality In-Home Care Services

Home Helpers Home Care offers an opportunity to build a rewarding business that's both financially and personally fulfilling.

By Matthew Goldstein
Leadership

Forget AI Prompts. Here Are 5 Ways to Tap Into Your Inner Intelligence Instead.

Here's how to access the calm, intuitive awareness that drives better decisions and deeper innovation.

By Ajay Tejasvi
Business News

'Very Happy': President Donald Trump Hints That a TikTok Deal Will Be Finalized This Week. Here's What We Know.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that a "deal was reached on a 'certain' company."

By Erin Davis