This Luxury Retail CEO Is Staging a Comeback by Asking Customers to Complain More

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Key Takeaways Net-a-Porter CEO Heather Kaminetsky has been leading the luxury retailer since April 2025.

Over the span of over a year, Kaminetsky has been asking Net-a-Porter’s customers for feedback — and they have been more than happy to provide it.

Kaminetsky’s push for improvement has helped Net-a-Porter stage a comeback; the company’s latest financial results point to a strengthening business.

Luxury retailer Net-a-Porter is staging a comeback — and using customer complaints as the groundwork for what to improve.

CEO Heather Kaminetsky took over the company in April 2025, and for over a year, she has been relentlessly asking customers for feedback. According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, at every moment she gets, she asks shoppers a simple question: How can we do better?

Customers are eager to contribute their opinions.

They have asked Net-a-Porter to reshape everything from its white-glove service to its delivery experience. Shoppers asked for more personalized attention from their personal shoppers, a broader mix of heritage names and emerging designers, better package tracking and an easier returns process. Some even weighed in on the drivers’ wardrobes, saying that their uniforms needed an upgrade.

Not every request made the cut. One customer proposed deliveries by private jet, an idea Kaminetsky deemed unrealistic. But many more have led to tangible changes.

Return labels now come inside every order, eliminating forms and the need to print anything at home. Delivery drivers, who were once permitted to wear any dark clothing, are now outfitted in uniforms.

Additionally, after customers spending summers at the Jersey Shore questioned why same-day delivery was available in the Hamptons but not across the water, Kaminetsky expanded the service to the Shore.

Kaminetsky also approaches certain requests with the persistence of a top personal shopper. When one customer wanted a sold-out pair of Khaite’s half-calf leopard-print pants, Kaminetsky contacted the brand’s CEO, who ultimately arranged for a one-off pair to be made specifically for that shopper.

Kaminetsky’s strategy

Kaminetsky built her career across luxury retail and fashion. She is no stranger to Net-a-Porter, first joining the company in October 2013 as vice president of marketing for the Americas before leaving in 2016 to work at retailers like Mytheresa and M.Gemi.

At Net-a-Porter, Kaminetsky identified an “opportunity to win back customers who had lapsed over the course of many years,” per the Journal.

The first step was talking to these customers. According to the Journal, about 4% of Net-a-Porter’s shoppers accounted for almost half of its sales. Kaminetsky targeted this group by sending them emails introducing herself and asking for their honest critiques.

She has also made in-person community-building a bigger part of Net-a-Porter’s strategy by bringing customers together with company employees for informal fireside conversations.

Kaminetsky additionally sharply expanded the retailer’s calendar of designer experiences, staging more events in the past year than in the previous three years combined.

At each gathering, Kaminetsky made herself directly accessible, sharing her contact details with attendees and encouraging them to send her candid feedback.

Kaminetsky’s push for improvement has helped Net-a-Porter stage a comeback. The company’s latest results point to a strengthening business. Revenue rose 4.3% year over year in the quarter ended June 30, driven by more than 13% growth in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the average order value is now $1,016, an increase of 9% over the past 12 months.