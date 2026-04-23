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Key Takeaways Agentic commerce is where AI agents act as autonomous shopping assistants, handling the entire purchase journey on behalf of a consumer.

Some of the biggest retailers — Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Macy’s, Lowe’s, even Amazon — are implementing AI agents in some way. Small and medium-sized businesses need to, too.

There’s a term making the rounds in ecommerce circles right now that a lot of business owners are nodding along to without fully understanding, and that term is agentic commerce. If you’ve heard it and moved on, this is your reminder to go back and pay closer attention. Because what’s happening right now is genuinely one of the biggest shifts in how people shop online since Amazon figured out one-click checkout. So let’s break it down!

Think about how ecommerce has worked for the past 20+ years. A customer has a need. They open a browser. They search. They click around. They compare. They abandon their cart. They come back. They finally buy — or they don’t.

That whole messy, human-driven journey? AI is starting to do it for them.

Agentic commerce is where AI agents act as autonomous shopping assistants, handling the entire purchase journey on behalf of a consumer. A customer tells their AI assistant what they need, the agent searches across product databases, review sites and brand pages, compares specs, reads reviews, checks pricing and availability, and makes a recommendation or just completes the purchase outright.

That last part is the one that should make every ecommerce entrepreneur sit up straight.

This isn’t coming — it’s already here

Business owners sometimes hear “the future of ecommerce” and assume they have a few years to figure it out. Not this time.

On Jan. 11, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the Universal Commerce Protocol at the National Retail Federation conference, signaling that the time of AI-completed purchases has officially arrived. It’s not a beta test; that’s actually Google putting a stake in the ground.

During Cyber Week 2025, 1 in 5 orders involved an AI agent, for approximately $70 billion in GMV, according to Salesforce. IBM research from January 2026 found that 45% of consumers are already using AI for at least part of their buying journey. Personally, I definitely make up a portion of that statistic. Nearly half. Already. Right now.

The biggest players are going all in

When Walmart, Target and Google start moving in the same direction at the same time, it’s usually a sign that everyone else needs to catch up — and fast.

Brands including Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s are already partnering with tech providers to build agentic AI solutions. Shopify isn’t sitting this one out either. Shopify President Harley Finkelstein, speaking at the Upfront Summit just this week, argued that agentic AI will serve as a new entry point for ecommerce merchants, acting as personal shoppers that bring context to shopping in a way that traditional search engines simply can’t.

Here’s the part that matters for smaller brands: Finkelstein specifically said this opportunity isn’t just for the big players. It’s for the long tail of merchants, too.

What this means for your business (practically speaking)

Here’s where business owners need to get honest with themselves. If an AI agent is out there shopping on a customer’s behalf, your brand has to be legible to that agent, not just attractive to humans.

AI shopping agents struggle with ambiguity. They need to compare and act quickly. If your delivery windows, shipping costs and return terms are unclear or inconsistent, the agent can skip your offer entirely without a human ever seeing it. Your product pages, your data structure, your pricing clarity; all of it now has to speak to a machine, not just a person browsing on their phone.

There’s also a discoverability shift happening that business owners need to understand. Brands that previously obsessed over search engine optimization (SEO) now need to become experts in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), as consumers are turning away from standard keyword searches and using more complex, conversational AI-driven queries. And if your product data isn’t visible to those AI channels, you simply won’t show up in the recommendations that are driving sales.

The market is enormous and moving fast

If you need a number to put this in perspective: The agentic AI market in retail and ecommerce is valued at $60.43 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $218 billion by 2031.

AI-driven traffic to retail sites surged 4,700% year-over-year, with AI-driven visitors converting 31% higher during the 2025 holiday season than other traffic sources. Higher converting traffic coming from AI. That’s not a trend to wait on!

And yet, only 7% of companies have fully scaled AI, while 62% remain stuck in experimentation, according to McKinsey & Co research. That gap can be your window — if you take action.

The honest truth for entrepreneurs

Here’s what I tell people: You don’t have to rebuild your entire business overnight. But you do have to start paying attention to how AI agents are going to find, evaluate and buy from you, because that behavior is already happening — whether you’re ready for it or not.

Small businesses using AI are seeing measurable results: 84% of high-tech adopters report gains in sales and profits, and competition is pushing 80% of small businesses to accelerate their technology adoption.

The brands getting ahead right now are the ones working with partners who understand both the ecommerce landscape and how automation actually gets implemented at the business level, not just the theory of it. Some Managed Amazon Store companies are already helping ecommerce brands navigate this shift, bringing tools and strategies that were once reserved for enterprise-level retailers down to a scale that actually works for growing businesses.

Start simple, and start now

You don’t need a massive tech team to take your first steps. But I recommend you clean up your product data. Tighten your shipping and returns language. Think about how a customer would describe what you sell in a conversational sentence to an AI assistant and make sure your store actually answers that. Reverse engineer.

Consumer readiness is here, LLM capabilities are maturing and new industry standards are being built to let retailers, platforms and agents work together. The infrastructure is forming around you in real time.

The question isn’t whether agentic commerce is going to change your business. It already is. The question is whether you’re going to shape how it finds you and your business, or just hope for the best.