If you're only using AI to pump out blog posts or social media content, you're thinking too small. The real game-changers? They're building businesses that run on autopilot — using next-gen AI agents to automate sales, operations and marketing around the clock, with zero employees.

In this video, I'll break down the four AI agents that can turn a simple side hustle into a 7-figure business.

Revenue-generating agent: Replace entire sales teams with AI that qualifies leads, books calls and handles follow-ups — it's like having a top-tier sales rep that never takes a day off.

Executive assistant agent: Say goodbye to calendar chaos and inbox overwhelm. Use AI to handle scheduling, inbox management, travel planning and data entry — freeing up hours each week.

Workflow and SOP agent: Automate your SOPs and streamline onboarding with screen-recording AI that turns your processes into step-by-step guides — no more micromanaging.

Pulse agent for marketing: Analyze sales data, audit content and predict campaign performance before you hit launch — this is the tool that tripled my sales in just 14 days.

Whether you're a solopreneur or scaling a lean team, these four agents can cut overhead, boost productivity, and give you a serious edge – without the headaches of hiring and managing people. Hit play to see how it's done.

