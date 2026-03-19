Someone Won a $14 Million Lottery Jackpot and Still Has No Idea. The Deadline Is In Two Weeks.

Somewhere in South East London, someone is sitting on a golden ticket and doesn’t know it. A lottery ticket purchased on October 4, 2025 in Bexley is worth £10.6 million — about $14.2 million — and it’s never been claimed. The deadline to redeem it is April 2.

National Lottery officials are now pleading with the public to check old tickets. “We’ve got the champagne ready,” Kathy Garrett, a winners’ adviser at Allwyn, which operates the lottery, told the BBC.

If no one comes forward, the prize — the third-largest jackpot in British National Lottery history — will be transferred to the National Lottery’s Good Causes fund. Britain appears to have a lottery-checking problem. Three other unclaimed prizes from 2025 are also still outstanding.