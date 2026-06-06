4 AI Prompts That Tripled a One-Person Business’s Revenue in 12 Months (No Team, No Funding, No Guessing)

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The fastest-growing solopreneurs aren’t spending their day in AI to write emails or generate content. They’re spending 30 to 40% of it using AI to think about pricing, hiring, what to build next, what to cut. One franchise owner running a small studio did exactly that, and her revenue went from $300,000 to $1.1 million in twelve months.

The video above breaks down four AI moves that tripled real businesses — each built around one specific prompt you can screenshot and one shift almost nobody is making yet:

Use AI as a strategic advisor for pricing, staffing, market analysis and quarterly decisions.

Build a Growth OS that turns leads into booked customers while you are busy doing the work.

Create an invisible employee roadmap by identifying which roles AI can replace, assist or leave to humans.

Turn your domain expertise into a simple AI-powered product, calculator, workflow, or software tool.

The product-builder section in the video is where solopreneurs realize how fast this is moving. One Lovable user built a restaurant management tool over a weekend, with no coding experience and made over $120,000 in sales. The thing that separated him from the thousands of people sitting on the same kind of idea wasn’t technical — it was that he knew where to point AI first — and most people don’t.

In Chapter 3 of my book The Wolf Is at the Door, I write about the attention recession — the reason most solopreneurs can’t see where their leverage is hiding even when it’s six inches in front of them. The flood of tools, updates and opinions becomes so loud that the higher-value question — which decision, workflow, role or product idea would create the most leverage if AI were applied there first — never gets answered.

That single question is what separates the 5% pulling ahead from the 95% still busy. Answering it ahead of your industry is the difference between the next twelve months building your business — or someone else’s.

Every prompt, every system and every framework is demonstrated in the video above — including the strategist prompt designed to surface the three quarterly decisions that could triple your revenue in the next twelve months.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.