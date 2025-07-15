Entrepreneurs need to learn how to use AI-powered digital agents so they can personalize service, automate tasks and reach more customers.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Successful small businesses have always found ways to keep up with new technologies and shifting consumer habits. Now, a fresh wave of innovation is arriving: agentic commerce.

Thanks to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this new concept could transform how consumers and businesses connect, especially for small companies looking to grow.

Why agentic commerce is the new digital assistant

Agentic commerce refers to a system where smart digital agents conduct transactions for people. These agents can compare prices, suggest products, make purchases and even negotiate deals, all while learning from what users like and prefer. As virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant become everyday tools, the idea of automated, intelligent buying is quickly moving from sci-fi to reality.

With agentic commerce, small businesses can deliver highly personalized experiences, something that used to be the domain of large companies. This kind of customization helps build loyalty and encourages repeat visits.

Take, for example, a local bakery I frequent. Last fall, the owner started using a simple AI-based ordering system. I placed my usual order for sourdough, and the system suggested a new pumpkin muffin that was popular that week. I gave it a try (it was delicious), and now, every time there's a new seasonal treat, I get a friendly recommendation. It's a small touch, but it keeps me coming back.

Related: No More 'Press 1 for Service' — Here's How to Bring Phone Systems into the Age of Personalization

Running more efficiently

One of the biggest advantages of agentic commerce is automation. For small businesses with limited staff or resources, AI agents can handle repetitive jobs like managing inventory, processing orders and answering common customer questions. This frees up owners and employees to concentrate on growth and strategy, while also keeping costs down.

A friend who runs a neighborhood hardware store shared how overwhelming inventory management can get, especially during the spring rush. After adopting an AI tool, he jokes that he spends more time on the shop floor helping customers and less time counting screws in the back room.

"It's like having a second pair of hands," he told me. "I can focus on building relationships instead of checking stock levels all day."

Reaching more customers

Agentic commerce can also help businesses break out of their local markets. AI-powered agents can serve customers in different languages and time zones, making it possible to sell to people all over the world. This global reach used to be reserved for big companies, but now even small shops can compete on a much larger stage.

Not long ago, I met a jewelry designer at a craft fair who told me her online sales had doubled in a year. Her secret? An AI-driven chatbot on her website that could answer questions and take orders in Spanish, French and German.

She said, "I've shipped necklaces to places I'd never even heard of before — it's wild."

Technology truly does open doors.

Related: 5 Powerful Ways to Streamline Your Work Processes with AI

How it works in real life

Picture a neighborhood coffee shop using agentic commerce. At the start of the day, an AI agent tweaks menu prices based on what's popular locally and automatically reorders top-selling beans using Visa's virtual cards. Whether customers place orders online or at the counter, an AI assistant helps them personalize drinks, recommends a pastry to go with their coffee and processes payments securely with a Visa credential.

Throughout the day, the AI tracks what's selling best and lets the owner know if it's time to run a flash sale on slower-moving items. By closing time, the team has served more customers with fewer mistakes, leaving staff free to focus on hospitality.

What to watch out for

Of course, adopting agentic commerce isn't without challenges. Protecting customer data is crucial, so strong cybersecurity and clear data policies are a must. There's also an upfront investment of time and money to get AI systems up and running, and staff may need training to use new tools effectively.

A restaurateur I know initially worried about data privacy with her new reservation and ordering system. She made transparency a priority by putting up a sign explaining how customer information is stored and used. "People appreciate the honesty," she noticed, "and it builds trust."

Small businesses considering agentic commerce should look for trusted technology partners with expertise in AI and machine learning. Collaborating with experienced providers can make the transition smoother and provide valuable support along the way.

At Visa, we're dedicated to helping small businesses succeed with the latest technology. Our programs are designed to give business owners both the tools and knowledge they need to make the most of agentic commerce, from cutting-edge solutions to educational resources.

Preparing for the future

Agentic commerce is still evolving, but small businesses that get on board early will be in the best position to benefit. The keys to success will be focusing on personalization, efficiency and expanding your reach beyond traditional boundaries. Here are a few steps to help you start your AI journey:

Take stock of your current technology Define what you want to automate or personalize Find a reliable AI partner Run a pilot project before rolling out changes more broadly Evaluate the results and adjust as needed

The world of commerce is changing fast. Small businesses that embrace agentic commerce today can unlock new possibilities for growth, innovation and long-term success in the digital age.