AI agents are opening doors to education that just a few years ago would have been unthinkable. Here's how.

As a father, I'm used to fielding questions from my kids. Why can't we see the air? Do fish get thirsty? Why don't cats have eyebrows?

I don't always know the answer. Worse still, I don't always have the time to answer question after question…after question.

I love that my kids are inquisitive; I am, too. I'm also glad that lately, they're directing some of their questions to AI, lobbing questions at ChatGPT like they would a parent, teacher or other trusted adult. It's an assistant with endless time (and all the knowledge of the internet) at its disposal.

Watching my kids learn with AI has made me consider my own learning strategies, too. I'm a major proponent of lifelong learning, as all business owners hoping to remain relevant should be. As Henry Ford put it, "Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young."

In times past, I educated myself in the usual ways, carving out time each day to consult books, articles, podcasts and YouTube videos. Now, AI agents are opening doors to education that just a few years ago would have been unthinkable. Here's how.

Break down learning goals

When it comes to learning as adults, we often can't get out of our own way. We say we want to learn a new skill, whether it's coding or constructing the perfect pie crust, but we don't know where to start. We try to go all in, all at once. When it doesn't come out right the first time, we get frustrated and give up.

Business leaders are already employing LLMs as thought partners, using them to work through problems, weigh options and clarify their thinking. Those who haven't done it yet probably will — according to research from Capgemini, two-thirds of managers believe generative AI can be used this way.

Agentic AI is taking these already huge strides even further. Rather than simply asking a question and receiving an answer, an AI agent can assess your current level of understanding and tailor a reply to help you learn. They can also help you come up with a timetable and personalized lesson plan to make you feel as though you have a one-on-one instructor walking you through the process. If your goal is to learn to speak a new language, for example, an agent might map out a plan starting with basic vocabulary and pronunciation exercises, then progress to simple conversations, grammar rules and finally, real-world listening and speaking practice.

Personalized recommendations

Sometimes, the hardest part of learning something new is figuring out where to start. You know how Netflix will generate a list of movie suggestions based on your preferences? AI agents can create a personalized learning roadmap in much the same way. Instead of sifting through a sea of courses or tutorials (of varying quality), an AI agent can curate the most relevant and effective resources based on your goals, learning style and current level of expertise.

For instance, if you're an entrepreneur looking to sharpen your leadership skills, an AI agent might suggest a mix of foundational books, insightful TED Talks and case studies on high-performing executives. If you're aiming to master data analysis, it might point you toward hands-on coding exercises, interactive tutorials and real-world datasets to practice with.

The beauty of AI-driven learning is that it's adaptive. As you gain proficiency, your AI coach can shift its recommendations, challenge you with new concepts and even simulate real-world scenarios to deepen your understanding.

Upskilling across organizations

As leaders, ensuring employees have access to learning and development (L&D) is paramount. This was true before AI entered the game with the force that it has; it's especially true now. While AI should be seen as a tool to make employees' lives easier, they're understandably nervous that their jobs are being threatened.

Leaders need to consider how to upskill or reskill employees, but the cost is high: One study from BCG found that leading companies spend as much as 1.5% of their total annual budgets on learning and skill building.

Ironically, the very technology feared by workers can also be leveraged to help them. Rather than requiring expensive external training programs or lengthy in-person workshops, AI agents can deliver personalized, on-demand learning paths tailored to each employee's role, skill level, and career aspirations. Given that 68% of employees find today's workplace training to be overly "one-size-fits-all," an AI-driven approach will not only cut costs and save time but will be more effective.

For example, an AI agent can assess an employee's current proficiency in data analytics and recommend step-by-step training modules, adjusting in real-time based on their progress. If a marketing professional needs to learn prompt engineering for AI-powered content creation, the AI agent can provide targeted tutorials, suggest hands-on practice exercises and even simulate real-world use cases, all without pulling the employee away from their day-to-day work.

AI isn't just transforming how we work, it's changing how we learn. Whether it's a kid asking about whether fish get thirsty or a business leader navigating the complexities of AI adoption, agents are making lifelong learning more accessible, cost-effective and personal.