Smart entrepreneurs use AI Agents to boost revenue, save 20+ hours/week, and scale without hiring. I'll show you 4 powerful agents running key parts of my business while I sleep.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs are still using AI to save time—but the smartest ones are using it to make money, scale their business, and replace entire departments with digital agents. This isn't about ChatGPT or surface-level hacks. It's about using AI Agents—your 24/7 Phantom Workforce—to run key parts of your business while you sleep. In this video, I'll show you the 4 most powerful AI agents I use to save 20+ hours per week, boost revenue, and scale operations without hiring a single employee.

What You'll Learn:

Revenue Agent: Turn AI into your best-performing sales rep. Discover how tools like Zapier's Outreach Agent and Salesforce Sales AI can automate lead research, qualification, and follow-ups—so you never miss a sale again.

AI Executive Assistant: Inbox overloaded? Calendar a mess? Learn how to reclaim your time with tools like Motion, Reclaim, and Superhuman—AI agents that handle scheduling, approvals, and admin chaos so you can focus on growth.

Workflow Agent: Sick of explaining the same SOPs to every new VA? Use tools like Scribehow to auto-document your processes and delegate work in minutes—not hours. Perfect for solopreneurs scaling without the stress.

Pulse Agent: This is your always-on marketing analyst. I'll show you how to use tools like Google AI Studio to analyze, test, and improve your content strategy—before you waste time launching a flop.

These are the exact tools I use to automate key parts of my business and free up my time—and I'll walk you through each one, step by step.

