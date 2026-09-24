How to Quit Proving You Belong and Start Leading Like You Do

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Key Takeaways Isolation can push leaders into overpreparing, overworking and second-guessing themselves instead of focusing on strategic leadership.

Building relationships and communities beyond the workplace can help leaders replace survival habits with more sustainable ways of leading.

For many leaders, isolation has little to do with being alone. You can sit in meetings all day, work on busy teams and have a full calendar and still be isolated. The isolation I mean is being the only one, or one of very few, in the room: the only woman at the leadership table, the only person of color in the meeting, the only one whose background and lived experience look nothing like everyone else’s. It means having no one nearby who shares your vantage point, no one to quietly ask, “Did that feel off to you too?”

That kind of isolation shows up quietly in the decisions leaders make every day. You volunteer for one more project because you want to prove your value. You spend an entire weekend preparing for a meeting that probably required half the time. You replay conversations in your head, wondering whether you should have spoken sooner, waited longer or chosen different words.

Over time, those decisions become habits. Eventually, the habits become your leadership style. I know because I lived it.

Early in my career, I worked in a finance division with more than 200 people. Only two of us were Black women. Every weekend, I prepared for Monday’s meetings as though I were studying for a final exam. I anticipated every question, rehearsed every answer and reviewed every detail. At the time, I thought I was becoming a better leader. Every extra hour of preparation felt like an investment in my future, and every carefully rehearsed answer felt like proof that I belonged.

Looking back, I see something different. I was becoming an excellent survivor. Survival teaches you how to anticipate risk, manage perception and avoid mistakes. Leadership demands something different. It asks you to think strategically, build relationships and create opportunities for other people to succeed. Those are very different skills, and many leaders spend years developing their survival skills before they work on becoming better leaders.

Through my research with hundreds of Black women leaders and my own experience, I have seen these same patterns emerge again and again. The good news is that once you recognize them, you can begin replacing survival strategies with leadership strategies.

Isolation changes the way you see yourself

One of the first things isolation steals is perspective. When no one else in the room shares your background or lived experience, there’s no one to help you make sense of what just happened, so every setback feels personal. A rejected idea becomes evidence that you should have prepared more. Tough feedback becomes proof that you still have something to prove. Eventually, every challenge starts with the same assumption: What did I do wrong?

One question changed the way I evaluate difficult situations, and I still come back to it today. Is it me, or is it the room?

Sometimes important decisions happen in spaces where you have very little access. Sometimes the barrier has very little to do with capability. Learning to recognize that distinction helps leaders spend their energy solving problems they can actually influence instead of carrying responsibility for issues that belong to the organization.

The next time you hit a setback, pause before assuming you need another certification, another late night or another weekend of preparation. Ask whether you’re trying to solve a personal challenge or a structural one.

Isolation can make hard work feel like the only strategy

Many accomplished leaders respond to uncertainty by working harder. I certainly did.

The challenge is what that habit does to you when you are the only one. Hard work becomes a place to hide. If I just prepare enough, produce enough, carry enough, maybe my difference stops being the first thing people notice. It does not work. The work grows. The isolation stays. And now you are tired on top of it.

Effort was never the thing standing between me and where I wanted to go. Being the only one already takes more out of you than the job does. More hours do not fix that. They just wear you down further. And a worn-down leader is not leading. She is surviving in a nicer title.

One of the clearest findings in my 2025 research is that the leaders who lasted were not the ones grinding hardest. Work-life alignment predicted perceived success more than anything else I measured. More than promotion. More than pay. Endurance never moved people. Sustainability did.

Every few months, audit your calendar. Which activities move your career forward? Which ones simply prove that you’re dependable? Those answers often reveal where your leadership energy should go next.

Isolation can shrink your circle

When you feel different from everyone around you, it’s easy to hold people at a distance, and relationships can become transactional. Many leaders approach networking by collecting contacts because they believe a bigger network automatically creates more opportunities.

I prefer something I call “friend raising.” Friend raising starts with genuine relationships long before opportunity enters the conversation. Sponsors speak your name because they know your judgment and your work. Those relationships grow through trust rather than convenience.

That shift also changes the way you approach relationships. Instead of asking, “Who should I meet?” start asking, “Who already knows my work well enough to advocate for me?” Those people are often much closer than you think. A trusted colleague or someone you’ve collaborated with across departments can become a stronger champion than someone you meet once at a conference.

Relationships grow through consistency. A monthly coffee or a thoughtful check-in builds the kind of trust that lasts far beyond a networking event.

Build a leadership life bigger than one organization

One of the strongest findings from my research surprised me. Leaders who sustained success rarely depended on a single community. They built several. In the 2025 data, community connection predicted success too. The women with strong community ties reported higher self-esteem and deeper fulfillment, even the ones who were not advancing fast. The circles were not a comfort. They were a strategy. One circle understood their day-to-day work. Another included peers across their industry. A third had very little to do with work at all. Those relationships provided the perspective and the sense of shared experience that being the only one inside an organization cannot.

One of the biggest mistakes leaders make is expecting one organization to meet every professional and personal need. That’s an impossible expectation for any workplace. The same is true for founders and business owners, who often have no true peers inside their own companies.

A broader community gives you perspective when work feels discouraging. Industry peers remind you that your challenges are rarely unique. Friends outside your profession remind you that your identity extends beyond your title. Internal colleagues help you navigate today’s decisions, while outside relationships help you think about tomorrow’s possibilities.

This week, identify one relationship you could strengthen in each of those three circles. Small investments today often become the support system that carries you through tomorrow’s challenges.

Lead from choice, not survival

Being the only one in the room changes you. It sharpens your awareness, strengthens your resilience and teaches you how to read people quickly. Those strengths deserve to stay. The survival habits deserve a closer look. Every leader eventually reaches a point where the habits that once protected them begin limiting them. The goal is to decide which habits still serve your leadership and which ones belong to an earlier season of your career.

The best leaders eventually stop asking, “How do I survive this room?” They begin asking, “How do I lead well wherever I am?” That shift changes far more than confidence. It changes the kind of leader you become.