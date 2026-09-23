Before You Hire a Marketing Agency, Don’t Make This Expensive Mistake

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Key Takeaways The most expensive mistake happens before the agency does a single hour of work: The agency and client rarely discuss what the business actually needs to look different in six months for the engagement to have been worth it.

Your first marketing retainer is a significant bet. The agencies that will serve you best are the ones willing to be held accountable to a number that actually matters to your business.

A founder I work with hired a marketing agency eight months into his startup. Solid agency, good reputation, reasonable contract. Six months later, he had a beautiful brand deck, a content calendar running like clockwork and a social presence that had grown by a few thousand followers. He also had no new customers he could trace back to any of it.

When I asked what success had looked like in the original scope of work, he went quiet. “I guess we never actually defined it,” he said.

That conversation comes up more often than I’d like. Not because agencies are dishonest or founders are naive, but because the agency-client relationship for an early-stage startup is structurally set up to produce the wrong outcomes if you don’t actively design it otherwise. Agencies are very good at delivering what they can measure, and what’s easy to measure and what actually moves your business forward are often two different things.

What founders get wrong before the contract is signed

The most expensive mistake happens before the agency does a single hour of work. Most founders go into a retainer conversation thinking about outputs: how many posts per week, how many emails per month, what the deliverables look like. Agencies are happy to have that conversation because deliverables are easy to define and easy to demonstrate at the end of the month.

What almost never gets discussed is what the business actually needs to look different in six months for this engagement to have been worth it. Revenue from a specific channel, a pipeline that didn’t exist before, customer acquisition cost coming down measurably. These are harder to commit to, so most agencies won’t volunteer them as success criteria unless you make them.

Before you sign anything, you should be able to answer two questions clearly. First, what does this agency believe is true about your market or your customer that your current strategy isn’t acting on? If they can’t answer that with specificity, you’re buying execution without a point of view, which is rarely what an early-stage startup needs.



Second, how will we both know in 90 days whether this is working? If the answer involves impressions, follower counts or share of voice, that’s a signal worth paying attention to.

Why vanity metrics survive so long in agency relationships

Founders often sense something is off well before they act on it. The reports look active, the team seems engaged, there’s always something to show on a call. The problem is that activity and progress are easy to conflate when you don’t have clear baseline data and a specific number you’re trying to move.

Agencies don’t push vanity metrics because they’re trying to obscure poor performance. Most of the time they push them because those are the metrics they can reliably influence within a retainer. Follower growth, engagement rate and content volume are things an agency can control. Whether any of that converts to pipeline depends on your product, your sales motion and your pricing, all of which extend well beyond their scope. So they report what they can defend, and founders accept it because the alternative is an uncomfortable conversation.

The way to break this cycle is to agree on a shared “signal metric” before work begins. Something that sits between a vanity metric and a revenue outcome, specific enough to be meaningful but close enough to the agency’s work to be fair. For a B2B startup, it might be demo requests from organic channels. For a consumer brand, it might be repeat purchase rate among customers acquired through content. Whatever it is, get it in writing before month one.

The red flags founders ignore because they’re excited

Most founders can spot a bad agency in retrospect. The harder skill is spotting the signs during the pitch, when everything feels promising and the deck looks polished.

An agency that can’t point to a client whose business measurably grew because of their work is a red flag, not a gap they’ll fill with your company. Ask for two or three examples where a client saw a specific business outcome they can trace back to the agency’s work, something with a number attached and a clear line of causation, not just “we grew their social presence.”

Watch for agencies that build strategy entirely from your brief without pressure-testing your assumptions. Good agencies push back. They ask whether your positioning actually resonates with the buyer you think you’re targeting, whether your conversion path makes sense given your price point and whether the channel you want to invest in is where your customer actually makes decisions. If the strategy process feels like they’re mostly agreeing with you and adding production value, be skeptical.

And pay attention to who is in the room during the pitch versus who will actually be doing the work. The senior team that closes the deal and the junior team that runs the account are often very different groups of people.

What a productive retainer actually looks like

The founders I’ve seen get real value from agency relationships share a few habits. They treat the first 30 days as a diagnostic, not an execution sprint. They push the agency to pressure-test assumptions about the audience, the message and the channel before any significant production begins. This slows things down initially and sometimes creates friction, but it almost always produces better outcomes than moving fast on a strategy nobody has genuinely stress-tested.

They also maintain a clear internal owner of the agency relationship with enough context to evaluate the work critically, not just approve deliverables. When the person managing the agency doesn’t understand the commercial goals deeply enough to push back on a content calendar, the relationship drifts toward activity for its own sake very quickly.

Your first marketing retainer is a significant bet. The agencies that will serve you best are the ones willing to be held accountable to a number that actually matters to your business. If they’re reluctant to have that conversation, that tells you something important before you’ve spent a dollar.