Your AI Strategy May Be Making Your Business Look Like Everyone Else’s. Here’s How to Ensure Customers Still Choose You.

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Key Takeaways AI is improving efficiency and making it easier to create content, but it’s also creating a sea of sameness, making it harder for businesses to stand out.

Customers notice when an email sounds robotic or when every customer support interaction feels scripted. Most of all, they remember how a business made them feel.

When every business has access to the same technology, personality becomes a differentiator.

Every business is trying to figure out AI right now. It’s writing emails, summarizing meetings, building presentations and increasingly shaping customer communication.

But there’s a side effect of the AI boom that leaders don’t discuss enough: AI makes it easier to create content, but it also makes it easier for everyone to sound the same.

Open LinkedIn for five minutes, and you’ll notice it.

“Thrilled to announce…”

“In today’s fast-paced world…”

Different companies. Same voice. This sameness is spreading across websites, customer service and marketing.

AI is raising the floor. The question is whether it’s lowering the ceiling at the same time. Businesses are getting more efficient, but they’re also starting to look and sound alike.

Welcome to the sea of sameness

For years, businesses competed on speed, convenience and accessibility. Today, those things have become expected.

Now the barrier to starting and scaling a business has never been lower. Need a logo? AI can create one. Need a website? AI can build one. Need a LinkedIn post? AI can draft it in seconds. And that’s a remarkable shift. A business that once required significant time, money and expertise can now be launched over a weekend.

This boost in productivity is great, but when everyone is using the same tools, it makes it harder for businesses to stand out.

We’re already seeing signs of this shift. A report from AI detection firm Pangram Labs found nearly half of all long posts on LinkedIn were created entirely by AI. It’s an early indicator of a much larger trend: As AI becomes more accessible, businesses risk becoming increasingly indistinguishable from one another.

Now, thousands of businesses use the same tools, the same prompts and often get the same results. Ask yourself:

Could my website belong to anyone?

Would customers recognize my tone of voice?

Is our brand recognizable?

What do we stand for?

If ChatGPT described our company tomorrow, would we like what it said?

Which customer interactions create the most value?

Customers notice more than you think

Customers may not always know why one business feels different, but they notice when it does. They notice when an email sounds robotic or when every customer support interaction feels scripted. Most of all, they remember how a business made them feel.

Whether that’s a founder answering customer emails, a local coffee shop remembering a regular’s order or a business ensuring every phone call is answered by a real person, memorable experiences rarely happen by accident.

Think about the companies you recommend to friends and colleagues. You rarely talk about their operational efficiency. You say things like:

“They were brilliant to deal with.”

“They really understood what I needed.”

“They made a stressful situation much easier.”

“I’d use them again in a heartbeat.”

These aren’t stories about technology. They’re stories about people. The more businesses rely on AI, the more valuable these personal moments become.

People don’t line up outside Apple stores because Apple has better prompts than everyone else. They do it because Apple spent decades building a brand people recognize instantly.

This is the challenge facing businesses: When everyone has access to the same technology, what will make customers choose you?

The companies winning are still human

The businesses that use AI well aren’t removing all human interaction. They’re making the important ones better. They use AI to eliminate repetitive tasks or to surface insights faster. They use it to give employees more time to think, create and solve problems. Most importantly, they know AI should support their brand, not take its place.

Take Alison Grieve, founder of G-Hold. As her business grew, she made a conscious decision that customers should always be able to speak to a real person when they needed support. That gave her business the confidence to scale internationally without losing the personal touch that helped build its reputation in the first place. Her products may be used around the world, but she understands something businesses risk forgetting: People remember people.

Great customer experiences don’t happen by accident. They’re designed. The companies that stand out still sound unmistakably like themselves, their employees can make decisions, and their customer experiences feel personal. They haven’t rejected AI. They just refuse to become generic.

This is becoming more important as search keeps changing. Customers are no longer just finding businesses through Google. They’re discovering them through AI-generated summaries, recommendations and assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. ChatGPT recently surpassed one billion monthly active users.

When every company has access to the same technology, personality becomes a differentiator. The businesses that stand out won’t always be the first to use AI. They’ll be the ones who still feel authentic while doing it.

Don’t outsource your personality

Personality isn’t your logo or brand guidelines. It’s the sum of a thousand small decisions: how you answer the phone, how you handle complaints and what customers say about you when you’re not in the room.

AI is one of the most important technologies of our time, and businesses should all embrace it. But they shouldn’t hand over the very thing that makes them memorable. Because in a world where everyone has access to the same tools, sounding like yourself may become your greatest competitive advantage.

Customers won’t remember your workflow. They’ll remember your people, your personality and how your business made them feel. The businesses that win in the age of AI won’t be the ones with the best prompts. They’ll be the ones customers remember.