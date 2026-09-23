Why Your Virtual Event Flopped — and the 7-Step Framework to Make the Next One Your Best Yet

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Key Takeaways The biggest reason that virtual events fail is that companies try to simply produce them as a replica of an in-person event.

By clarifying the outcome, observing your audience, narrowing the content, nominating the right presenters, engaging with the audience throughout, communicating the value and taking action after the event is over, you will have a successful virtual event.

We have all been to traditional events — trade shows, in-person meetings, client gatherings. Sure, they play a significant role, but they are no longer the only way to build relationships and move opportunities forward. The world of business events has changed — permanently. The question isn’t whether to use virtual events; it’s how to use them effectively to build trust, create engagement and close business.

Done well, a virtual event can position your company as a trusted advisor, deepen relationships and accelerate the sales cycle. Done poorly, it becomes just another ignored webinar, a “non-event.”

Why virtual events fail

The biggest reason that virtual events fail is that companies try to simply produce them as a replica of an in-person event. That doesn’t work. I know this from firsthand experience.

I worked with a large customer during Covid-19 on a virtual presentation. It was a flop. They had planned an in-person event and just thought they would run it, as is, for a livestream. I tried to explain why that would not work but I could not get through to the key decision-maker. At the start of the event, things seemed to be fine, but it did not take long for attendees to start to drop off, and by the end, there were just a few diehards still there.

This experience illustrates some key learnings.

You cannot command the same attention virtually as you can when you are standing face-to-face with your audience. The content must be altered to be consumed virtually. And do not try to cover the same amount of information in a virtual presentation as you do in person. Companies often choose presenters that are not “camera- friendly.” They might be passable with a live audience, but they put the virtual audience to sleep.

My CONNECT framework

Over the years, I have helped produce a variety of virtual events for global giants and smaller, innovative companies. The ones that really made an impact were packed with content, highly produced and fun. Yes, fun — not the dry, training type of presentation, but personal and interactive. To make virtual events repeatable and effective, I developed a simple framework called CONNECT. That is because the real goal of any virtual event is to create connection at scale. So, what does the acronym stand for? Here is the brief explanation.

C – Clarify the outcome

Every successful virtual event starts with clarity. Before you think about content or speakers, define the result you want. If you don’t define the outcome, the event becomes unfocused — and your audience will feel that. Clarity drives alignment. When your objective is clear, your message becomes stronger and your audience response improves. What do you want this event to do?

Generate new leads or qualify prospects

Move prospects further down the funnel

Move stalled opportunities forward

Create buzz for future efforts

Strengthen existing relationships

Position your team as the trusted advisor

Each of these outcomes requires a distinctive style of presentation. A focused objective will guide every decision you make—from content to speakers to follow-up.

O – Observe your audience

Your event should not start with what you want to say. It should start with what your audience needs to hear. Today’s customers expect relevance. They want to feel understood. Ask “What would be genuinely useful to them right now?” When you answer that well, your event becomes valuable. Use what you know about your customers to build an experience that makes them feel understood.

N – Narrow the content

One of the things I often say during my trainings is “less is more.” In this case, less content is more impactful. Content that works in a ballroom or the showroom does not work on a screen. That is why you must carefully design the content. Get to the point quickly, build in interaction and do something fun and surprising. I have lots of ideas, but spoiler alert: I won’t share them here.

N – Nominate the right presenters

Not all great presenters translate well to virtual. The best virtual presenters may not be immediately obvious. You need people who can connect through a screen. Look for presenters, and most importantly — test and prepare them. A strong presenter builds trust. A weak one loses it quickly. One of the most overlooked factors in virtual event success is the presenter. Here’s the surprising truth: Some people who struggle on stage or in person thrive on camera, and some dynamic in-person speakers fall flat virtually.

E – Engage throughout

In a virtual event, engagement is not optional, it’s essential. There are no casual passersby and no room energy to rely on. You must create interaction intentionally. Engagement creates attention. Attention creates trust. Think beyond the slides and presentations. Try to break content into shorter segments and include live interaction. Ask questions early on and maybe use polling features or other technology tools to keep people engaged.

C – Communicate the value

If people don’t attend, nothing else matters. Your promotion must clearly answer: “Why should I spend my time on this?” Don’t sell the event. Sell the value of attending. Some people try to do cheesy giveaways. A discount on a product. A fifteen-minute consultation. A template for a process. A giveaway is fine, but it must have perceived value.

T – Take action after

The event is not the finish line — it’s the starting point for sales conversations. This is where many opportunities are lost. Have a clear follow-up plan because sales happen after the event.

Your event should lead naturally into the next conversation. I have seen clients do a great event and then walk away. Without follow-up even a major event loses momentum and value. Have a clear follow-up plan that includes an immediate thank you, a way to share the resources and a clear next step.

Here is the bottom line. Virtual events are not going away. They can be a great tool for your business, but virtual events don’t succeed because of technology. They succeed because they create connections. And when you consistently CONNECT, you don’t just host events… you create opportunities.