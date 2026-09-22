Gen Z Is Hitting a Critical Wealth Milestone the Average Boomer Didn’t Reach Until Age 32

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Key Takeaways Gen Z is starting intentional financial journeys earlier, on average, than previous generations.

A new U.S. Bank study reveals how they’re building wealth and rewriting some of the rules.

Traditional financial and life milestones feel increasingly out of reach for young Americans.

Twenty-four percent of Gen Z adults have postponed having children due to financial limitations, according to Northwestern Mutual’s 2026 Progress & Planning Study. Additionally, 31% have put off buying a house, and 20% have delayed getting married.

As a result, Gen Z and millennials often rely on wealth-building strategies that differ from those of Gen X and Boomers.

A new survey from U.S. Bank examines some of the key patterns across generations.

“[Young Americans are] starting earlier, actively seeking information and exploring multiple ways to build wealth, with families increasingly providing support for major financial milestones along the way,” Scott Ford, president of wealth management at U.S. Bank, said.

The critical money milestone: building wealth intentionally

Notably, Gen Z and millennials reported beginning to build wealth intentionally, such as by investing, contributing to a retirement account, buying property or saving for long-term financial goals, earlier than previous generations, on average.

Gen Z reported reaching that key wealth milestone at age 19, millennials at 25, Gen X at 29 and Boomers at 32, per the study.

More than half of Gen Z and millennial respondents (62% and 61%, respectively) considered the stock market a more realistic path to financial growth than buying a home, and they were more open to newer investment opportunities, like cryptocurrency, than older generations.

Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials (48% and 47%, respectively) said those newer investment options appealed to them, compared to 31% of Gen X and 14% of Boomers.

What’s more, as younger Americans face the new wealth-building landscape, many families are helping them navigate it.

Sixty-eight percent of parents and grandparents reported having or planning to financially support a child or grandchild through major life milestones, and 46% have increased investments on behalf of a child or grandchild.

“There may be no single playbook for building wealth, but having a plan can help you understand the choices in front of you, assess them against your goals and decide what makes sense for your financial situation,” Ford said.