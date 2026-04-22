UPS Found a More Profitable Business Than Package Delivery — And It’s Worth $706 Billion

UPS is cutting Amazon deliveries by more than 50% in 2026 and pivoting hard toward something more profitable: handling returns. The Wall Street Journal reports that UPS’s Happy Returns subsidiary recently added 1,700 locations, bringing its nationwide network to 10,000 drop-off points where consumers can return online purchases.

Why go into the returns business? Americans returned around $706 billion worth of goods in 2025, and handling returns offers higher margins than low-value deliveries. The math makes sense: Instead of delivering items to 20 different locations, Happy Returns can send 20 returns together to a single processing facility. UPS executives say this complexity translates to better margins than dropping off packages one by one.

Happy Returns processes millions of returns monthly using box-free, label-free drop-offs. The company uses AI to verify high-value returns are authentic before issuing refunds, cutting down on fraud. With 79% of Americans now living within 5 miles of a Happy Returns location, UPS is betting big that the real money isn’t in moving packages forward — it’s moving them backward.