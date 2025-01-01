Mary Hagen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Mary Hagen is the proud CEO of Colossal, the leading nationally registered professional fundraiser. Growing the company by 675%, while raising a remarkable $175 million for nonprofits via its innovative digital campaigns, Hagen has successfully proven Colossal's approach to philanthropy effective.
Latest
Leadership
Full Transparency Is More Than a Morale Booster — It's a Critical Growth Driver. Here's How to Embrace It.
Being transparent is key to earning consumer trust, building and maintaining a strong reputation with the public and empowering employees — all of which ultimately drive business growth, but more importantly, lend the privilege of building integrity with confidence.