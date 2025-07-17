Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Habit stacking has been a cornerstone of my routine-building process for years. The concept is simple, and you've likely heard it from James Clear's Atomic Habits: link a new habit to one you're already doing, so it becomes automatic. I've written about my habit stacks before, and like most entrepreneurs, I'm always looking for ways to save time, build momentum and be more intentional with how I show up.

Recently, I've been refining my stacks to move beyond productivity into leadership, parenting and wellness. These new combinations aren't just about efficiency. They're about becoming more present, connected and calm in the midst of what I call a colorful chaos of a lifestyle.

Below are nine of my current favorite habit stacks and how I've integrated them into my day-to-day life.

1. The commute + strategy and thinking stack

Driving, walking or riding in silence is an opportunity to think through client challenges and brainstorm creative marketing angles. Sometimes it's as simple as asking myself, "What does this brand really need right now to stand out?"

I'll record voice memos with campaign hooks, positioning angles or influencer strategies while they're fresh. By the time I arrive at my destination, I've often mapped out a starting point for a pitch deck or messaging update. It's one of the most productive ways I get ahead on client work, without opening a laptop.

2. The kids' bedtime + gratitude stack

As a mother to two teenage boys, bedtime in our house has outgrown brushing teeth and reading stories. My husband and I now go to bed before our boys, but we still find time to slow down and reflect.

We call our boys in, talk about our days, from school to sports and even things that made them laugh. I always ask them to name three things they are grateful for or proud of from the day. My husband and I share ours as well. It's a grounding practice for all of us, and a real-time way to build emotional intelligence.

3. The scroll + connection stack

Social media doesn't have to be a waste of time. Before I log on, I set a simple rule: Leave three meaningful comments on posts from peers, clients or people I admire. Not just emojis or "love this," but thoughtful responses that show I'm paying attention.

It's a small but powerful way to build relationships, stay engaged in conversations, and yes, it helps my algorithm too. When I find content that resonates, I'll save it for future inspiration or send it to a client or colleague who might benefit. Social media is a two-way street — it works best when it's actually social.

4. The calendar review + prioritization stack

Each morning, I scan my calendar to map out the day and be clear on what truly matters around work, my wellness and my family. Before I dive into emails or meetings, I ask myself: What is the one thing I absolutely need to move forward today? I write it down. Sometimes it's a client strategy deck, a call I've been putting off or even carving out quiet time to think.

After this, I anchor my day around that one priority. It's a simple ritual that helps me lead my businesses and my household with more clarity and ensures I make progress on the things that matter most.

5. The toothbrush + balance training stack

Those two minutes of brushing your teeth? They're the perfect chance to opt out of a mindless scroll and sneak in a wellness win. I'll do mini band walks across the bathroom or stand on one leg and engage my core for balance. It forces me to focus, be present and fire up muscles that don't always get attention during the day. It's not about breaking a sweat, it's about building body awareness. Give it a try. You'd be surprised how shaky your balance might be and how much sharper you feel afterward.

6. The errands run + business insights stack

Whether you make mattresses, apparel or the next nutrition breakthrough, every founder should walk the aisles like a student. When I'm in a store, I scan the shelves not just for dinner ingredients, but also for packaging inspiration, signage language and promo strategies that pop. I take photos of anything that catches my eye. It's real-world market research, and in the consumer brand space, there's no better classroom.

Alongside running my marketing and consulting agency, I recently launched my own body care line, Anything Brands, and I've added the health and beauty aisle to my routine. The company was born from a need I saw firsthand for something natural, effective and joyful in a category often filled with harsh chemicals or overly clinical branding. I shop with two hats on: founder and strategist.

7. The laundry + relationship stack

I use folding laundry as a time to connect, and with my real voice. I'll call a friend, check in on a client or send a short voice note to someone in my network. It's a simple way to keep relationships warm and turn a chore into something meaningful.

This morning, while folding laundry, I called a past client and friend, Michelle Marciniak, Final Four MVP at the University of Tennessee, WNBA standout, former USC basketball coach, SHEEX Co-Founder and now GM of Arizona Women's Basketball. We caught up on life, family and a project we may collaborate on in the future. I hadn't spoken to her in three years, and it's a reminder of how easy it can be to reconnect and how good it feels to nurture the friendships that matter.

8. The team meeting + culture stack

At the end of every 1:1 or team sync, I ask one personal or growth-oriented question. My favorite: "What's one thing you learned this week?" It opens the door to deeper conversation and reminds my team that growth matters as much as results.

My friend Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will, takes it a step further. He opens every board meeting with a gratitude practice and closes all-company meetings the same way.

He shared with me, "Gratitude check-ins have enriched our company culture because we get to know each other on a more personal level and build deeper appreciation, especially in a fast-paced environment like ours."

9. The hard workout or cold shower + affirmation stack

Zone five heart rate workouts and cold therapy are not just for athletes. When I am pushing through a tough workout interval, I use mantras like "Relentless" or "You've got this" to power through. For those who do not favor the high intensity or heavy lifting, I suggest ending your morning showers with 30 seconds of cold water, which delivers health benefits and mental clarity.

While you're under the cold, repeat a simple phrase like "I can do hard things." It's a jolt to the nervous system, in the best way. Over time, this practice builds resilience in business, relationships and life. Remember that the magic happens just outside the comfort zone.

Habit stacking isn't about squeezing more into your day. It's about being intentional with what's already there and making your current routines work harder for you. For me, it's how I stay grounded while running a business, showing up for my family and leading with clarity.

When you pair the right actions together, momentum becomes effortless, and as any founder or leader knows, momentum is how we keep moving everything forward.