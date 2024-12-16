Sometimes, productivity shows up in the most unexpected times and places. So why not take advantage?

To make the most of our work hours, we're often told to "eat the frog in the morning," mute notifications or try Pomodoro-like techniques. These are evergreen productivity tips that have helped millions of office workers and entrepreneurs, and I'm not aiming to downplay them. But when you've exhausted all conventional productivity advice — or found that it doesn't work for you — it's time to think outside the box.

In the 21st century, we seem to have a collective aversion to boredom. Our minds, constantly racing to keep up with distractions, have forgotten the art of quiet observation, the space where creativity thrives and ideas are born from the mundane, like the sounds or smell around us, an eccentric passerby or a fleeting thought.

In this article, I'd like to share a few unconventional strategies that have helped me stay focused and boosted my creativity in unexpected ways. Some of these methods might blur the lines between work and life, but as a CEO of a tech company, I know all too well that work and life aren't always easily separable.

So, here's what I got in my peculiar productivity tips arsenal.

1. Do tasks at unusual times and places

When I hit a creative roadblock, I look for ways to shake things up and stimulate my thinking. I tackle challenging tasks at unconventional times, like early mornings or late nights. Sometimes, I've had revelations on how to solve a problem during a cycling session or evening jog.

Similarly, you can change the place where you work (if it's technically possible in your field). Even if you have the most comfortable office, sometimes working from a bench in the park or a bustling coffee shop can give you just the spark you need.

This observation is supported by the Cognitive Flexibility Theory, which claims that changing environments can disrupt routine thinking patterns, forcing the brain to adapt and find new solutions. This explains why a change of scenery can inspire fresh perspectives.

2. Find your "best thinking" spot (or activity)

Have you also noticed that some of the best ideas come to you precisely when you can't write them down? Nowadays, situations where we don't have our smartphones nearby are becoming increasingly rare.

And that's exactly the problem.

Whenever a lull arises, we instinctively reach for our smartphones or remote controls to fill the void with social media or streaming content. We feel compelled to multitask while walking, often listening to podcasts or audiobooks. Our phones are out even while waiting in line at the grocery store or at a red light.

I used to credit the calming effects of showers, cycling or swimming workouts for my bursts of creativity. But the truth is, these activities simply provided much-needed digital detox. Without the constant distractions of my phone, my mind was free to wander and innovate.

In short, my advice is to practice deliberate thinking. Create phone-free zones in your day, whether it's a relaxing bath, a dog walk or simply an hour of digital detox. These moments are golden opportunities for your creativity to flourish.

3. Build an associative productivity habit

One of my greatest productivity boosters is eating (or snacking) while working. Before you judge me for promoting unhealthy and unsanitary practices at work, let me explain.

For years, I have noticed that I feel a different kind of focus when I eat while reading a book or working on a computer. I have looked for scientific evidence to explain this peculiarity, but I have found none.

This led me to the conclusion that the link between eating and better focus is associative. As Pulitzer-winning productivity author Charles Duhigg explained in 'The Power of Habit,' associating a productive activity with a pleasurable one can create a powerful habit loop.

Years later, I prefer to avoid snacking, so eating at the computer is a strategy for desperate times. I might occasionally have my lunch while reading a longer article or a document. I eat healthy snacks such as nuts, berries, or fruit to help myself get out of a hard-to-solve task at hand.

While this eating and working habit might not be ideal, it's not the only way to boost productivity. Experiment with healthier associations, like listening to specific music, lighting a scented candle, or wearing noise-cancelling earphones. Over time, these rituals can enhance focus and motivation by association.

Allow yourself to be bored!

As I mentioned above, we've lost our comfort with boredom. Constant distractions drown out quiet moments where creativity sparks — from a passing thought to the smell of rain or an unusual stranger on the street.

I've learned these skills from my children: their ability to be fully present, their insatiable curiosity and their wonder at the world around them. By embracing a childlike sense of wonder and paying attention to the details of our surroundings, we can also foster creativity and boost productivity.