Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chef Vikas Khanna's life story is a profound journey of resilience, humility and purpose.

Born with a congenital foot defect in India and facing discrimination and hardship, he defied expectations to become one of the most celebrated Indian chefs in the world.

Khanna's grandmother inspired him by teaching him the beauty of Indian cuisine and life's cyclical nature. Despite facing countless setbacks, including homelessness and personal losses, Khanna has become a voice for the underserved and a champion of Indian heritage. He is committed to doing meaningful, impactful work transcending the culinary world.

His early experiences laid the foundation for his culinary passion, culminating in becoming a Michelin-starred chef, host of MasterChef India, author of more than 35 books and documentary filmmaker. These projects reflect his commitment to representing Indian culture on the global stage.

Related: How This Beverage Industry CEO Used His Passion for Hip-Hop to Build Partnerships With Jay-Z, Rick Ross and More

Chef at a Crossroads

During a challenging period that forced him to close his restaurant, Khanna found himself at a crossroads, searching for guidance and inspiration. A chance meeting with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, provided him with the affirmation he needed: "When everything closes, it's good because it sets you free. It's time to restart," he recalls the Dalai Lama saying.

Fueled by these words, Khanna embarked on a transformative journey through Bhutan, Tibet, Nepal, Northern India, Myanmar, Western China and Pakistan, recording his reflections and immersing himself in diverse cultures.

This experience led to the creation of a James Beard Award-nominated journal. For Khanna, failure was not an end but a powerful catalyst to explore new paths, igniting his journey of self-discovery and growth.

Related: These Husband-and-Wife Co-Founders Started a Food Brand to Share Chinese Culture — Then a Smart Rebrand Took Their Company to the Next Level

At his New York restaurant, Bungalow, which opened in 2024, Khanna's dishes capture personal stories, like a lotus root dish honoring the woman who sheltered him during the Mumbai riots, underscoring his blend of culinary art and life experience.

Bungalow honors his late sister's dream of creating the world's finest Indian restaurant, marking the culmination of an extraordinary career before he fully dedicates himself to his mission to combat hunger in India.

Bungalow embodies Khanna's belief that restaurants must make innovative changes to reenergize the industry. "Restaurants need to reinvent," he tells Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "New energy is coming into the business, and most of the guests are going to look for something new. Restaurants have to be very experiential. They have to motivate people to leave the comforts of home and come to a new space and find this creative energy of a community."

Khanna's work extends beyond the kitchen; his Feed India initiative has served millions of meals. Driven by a deep empathy for marginalized groups, Khanna also brought the struggles of Indian widows to light with The Last Color, a novel and film inspired by witnessing the isolation of widows during Holi, the festival of colors.

This moving portrayal reached over 100 film festivals and earned Khanna the role of global ambassador for the Global Fund for Widows. His mission to shed light on the plight of 350 million disenfranchised widows worldwide has led to profound societal changes and empowered women to reclaim their voices.

"[People said], 'stick to cooking.' I said no, stick to the heart," Khanna says. "It is so amazing how a movie could move so many people, and I'm very proud of creating that."

Matching his love for Indian cuisine and uplifting the disenfranchised, Khanna is also a fierce advocate for cultural celebration and social change. His 1,200-page book, Utsav: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals, captures the spirit of India's festivals and traditions.

Khanna personally delivered copies of the book to global icons like Queen Elizabeth, President Barack Obama and Pope Francis.

"It started with a small idea, but then I got so obsessed with rediscovering India," Khanna says of the inspiration behind the book. "This is great for me because I have that knowledge and information about the recipes and celebrations, so I can create something like this."

Despite countless setbacks, Khanna has become a voice for the underserved and a champion of Indian heritage. His work encompasses his commitment to meaningful, impactful work transcending the culinary world.

Related: This Food Network Mainstay Feeds His Passion for Fast-Paced Restaurant Life in Just 3 Days a Month

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.