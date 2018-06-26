Some words of wisdom from one of today's most influential spiritual figures.

From happiness to personal growth and empowerment, Tenzin Gyatso, better recognized as the 14th Dalai Lama, has much to teach the rest of us. Beyond his presence in Asia, throughout his life the Dalai Lama has spread his virtues and values to the rest of the world, promoting happiness, self satisfaction, success and more.

Yet, how did the Dalai Lama become so wise? At age two, he was recognized as the reincarnation of the previous 13th Dalai Lama, and by 15 years old, before finishing school, he was called upon to assume full political power after China's invasion of Tibet in 1950. However, by 1959, the Dalai Lama escaped into exile in India after the Tibetan uprising, where he currently lives as a refugee.

Today, the Tibetan leader travels the world to speak on topics such as equality, environment, women's rights, health, faith and various Buddhist teachings. In 1989, the monk was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in peacefully liberating Tibet, and he has since become a major figure, influence and advocate for social and human rights.

To learn more from the wise leader, here are 10 inspiring quotes from the 14th Dalai Lama.

On growth

"The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self." -- Dalai Lama

On happiness

"Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions." -- Dalai Lama

On success

"To conquer oneself is a greater victory than to conquer thousands in a battle." -- Dalai Lama

On being different

"People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they're not on your road doesn't mean they've gotten lost." -- Dalai Lama

On mindset

"If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito." -- Dalai Lama

On empowerment

"Old friends pass away, new friends appear. It is just like the days. An old day passes, a new day arrives. The important thing is to make it meaningful: a meaningful friend -- or a meaningful day." -- Dalai Lama

On perseverance

"Never give up. No matter what is happening, no matter what is going on around you, never give up." -- Dalai Lama

On problem-solving

"If it can be solved, there's no need to worry, and if it can't be solved, worry is of no use." -- Dalai Lama

On motivation

"There are only two days in the year that nothing can be done. One is called yesterday and the other is called tomorrow. Today is the right day to love, believe, do and mostly live." -- Dalai Lama

On mistakes

"Time passes unhindered. When we make mistakes, we cannot turn the clock back and try again. All we can do is use the present well." -- Dalai Lama