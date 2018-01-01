Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

9 Quotes to Inspire You to Dream Big From Millionaire Fashion Entrepreneur Tory Burch
Project Grow

9 Quotes to Inspire You to Dream Big From Millionaire Fashion Entrepreneur Tory Burch

Burch's story can teach you the importance of hard work, growth and knowing the right moment to make your entrepreneurial leap.
3 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen
Project Grow

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

The late Paul Allen had some words of wisdom to share.
3 min read
Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)
Infographics

Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)

It's important to know when to follow your heart and when to follow your head.
2 min read
10 Entrepreneurs Who Were Forced Out of Their Own Companies
Firing

10 Entrepreneurs Who Were Forced Out of Their Own Companies

A number of famous founders have gotten the boot.
6 min read
6 Unique Employee Perks, From Trips Across the World to RFID Chip Implants
Perks

6 Unique Employee Perks, From Trips Across the World to RFID Chip Implants

There's free lunch and unlimited vacation time, and then there's these creative work perks.
5 min read
8 Inspirational George Clooney Quotes on Leadership, Failure and Staying Humble
Project Grow

8 Inspirational George Clooney Quotes on Leadership, Failure and Staying Humble

The actor-slash-entrepreneur has some words of wisdom for entrepreneurs.
2 min read
14 Companies, Brands and CEOs That Have Broken Guinness World Records
Guinness World Records

14 Companies, Brands and CEOs That Have Broken Guinness World Records

These wacky and crazy stunts include Yahoo's largest simultaneous yodel and a Richard Branson kitesurfing stunt.
5 min read
9 Productivity Mistakes You're Making in the First 10 Minutes of Your Day (Infographic)
Infographics

9 Productivity Mistakes You're Making in the First 10 Minutes of Your Day (Infographic)

From setting goals to drinking coffee, these bad morning habits might surprise you.
2 min read
The 5 Worst Traits a Business Leader Can Have (Infographic)
Leadership

The 5 Worst Traits a Business Leader Can Have (Infographic)

If you're the boss, it could be difficult to tell that you're actually driving employees away.
2 min read
How to Quit Your Job -- Without Burning Bridges (Infographic)
Infographics

How to Quit Your Job -- Without Burning Bridges (Infographic)

Here's how to seamlessly make an exit.
2 min read
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder
Project Grow

11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

The cosmetics tycoon provides lessons on the importance of passion and perseverance.
3 min read
The Billion-Dollar Business of CBD (Infographic)
Infographics

The Billion-Dollar Business of CBD (Infographic)

And the industry is only getting bigger.
1 min read
How to Find Almost Anything With Google (Infographic)
Infographics

How to Find Almost Anything With Google (Infographic)

These quick tips will help you navigate the search engine and sort through results.
2 min read
8 Jimmy Fallon Quotes to Motivate You -- and Make You Laugh
Project Grow

8 Jimmy Fallon Quotes to Motivate You -- and Make You Laugh

While he might seem all fun and games, there's much to learn from the beloved late-night host.
4 min read
Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him
Bill Gates

Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him

Not only is he one of the wealthiest people in the world, but he's also a philanthropist, an author and even a knight.
13 min read
