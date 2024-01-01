June Yuan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
June Yuan is Wise's business product lead for North America. June defines product strategy to grow Wise Business, working directly with customers to understand their cross-border payment needs, build new product innovations and unlock new growth opportunities.
Latest
Growing a Business
How to Solve the $800 Million Problem That's Stopping Small Businesses From Expanding Overseas
Small businesses looking to expand internationally face significant challenges — from financial management to supply chain complexities. But there are solutions.