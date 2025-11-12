Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Startups must develop a proactive financial strategy to handle currency exchange challenges when securing foreign investment.

Strategically managing multi-currency accounts and staggered conversions can maximize investment value and extend financial runways.

Employing financial automation tools and consulting tax experts is crucial for startups to optimize funds and ensure compliance.

Securing venture capital funding is a monumental achievement for any startup. It’s a moment of celebration, validation and immense opportunity. But for businesses seeking or accepting capital from a foreign investor, that celebration can quickly turn into a financial headache if not managed correctly.

While world-changing ideas can translate quickly across borders, money can be trickier to manage. The realities of currency exchange can transform what appears to be a straightforward funding round into a complex financial balancing act, where timing and market forces beyond your control directly impact your startup’s operational capacity.

Consider a U.S. startup seeking investment from a European VC firm. The company’s day-to-day expenses — salaries, rent, software subscriptions — are all denominated in U.S. dollars. When converting those euros to fund operations, the actual dollar value received depends entirely on the EUR/USD exchange rate at the time of conversion. Even a small currency swing could mean the difference between an 18-month runway and a 20-month runway — a gap that could determine whether the startup reaches its next milestone or runs out of cash.

Common mistakes

Before we get into solutions, let’s look at common errors when securing and accessing funding from abroad. When a large sum of foreign capital hits a business’s bank account, the knee-jerk reaction for some founders might be to convert the entire amount into their home currency. While this seems to simplify things, more often than not, it’s a mistake.

Imagine the U.S. startup from earlier just secured a €10 million investment. They transfer the lump sum into USD at a rate of 1.10, giving them $11 million. If a few months later, the Euro strengthens to 1.20 against the dollar, that same €10 million would have been worth $12 million. The company has just lost $1 million in potential value simply by converting at the wrong time. This isn’t just a missed opportunity; it’s a direct reduction in a company’s financial runway.

While this might seem like a more extreme example, it’s important to be prepared in the face of potential currency fluctuations. A more sophisticated approach involves treating the foreign capital not as a single lump sum, but as a strategic asset. By using the right financial tools, a founder can manage this money to maximize its value over time.

Given these complexities, founders need a proactive financial strategy that goes beyond simply receiving the funds. The goal is to protect their assets while maximizing the value of every investor dollar committed to their growth. Here are four ways founders can take action to protect and optimize their financial runway.

1. Open a multi-currency account

Traditionally, if a business wanted to hold money in multiple currencies, they would have to travel to that country and open a bank account in person. Today, there are alternatives available that make it easy to hold money in multiple currencies and even generate account details for foreign accounts, all from the comfort of your device.

Such multi-currency accounts are a great first step for founders looking to secure and manage funding from abroad. Instead of a traditional domestic bank that forces funds to be converted to the account holders’ home currency before it lands, a multi-currency account enables businesses to receive foreign currency like euros or Japanese yen and hold them until they’re ready to exchange into USD, or vice versa.

It’s also worth noting that traditional banks often charge hefty fees and use poor exchange rates for international wire transfers, eating away at funds before they even reach the company’s account. Multi-currency accounts often help ensure that businesses receive the full value of their investment by essentially rendering the transaction a same-currency transaction.

2. Strategic, staggered conversions

As mentioned earlier, it’s often tempting for businesses to convert foreign investment into their operational currency quickly, either to make it readily available or make it easier to understand its value. However, this can sometimes introduce more risk than benefit, and if businesses choose to make a transfer at the wrong time, it can cost them significant value from the investment.

Instead, founders could explore creating a monthly or quarterly conversion plan based on their company’s burn rate. For example, if a company’s average monthly expenses are $500,000, they can set a plan to transfer only the amount needed for the next one to three months. This “dollar-cost averaging” strategy mitigates the risk of a single large conversion at a bad rate and accounts for the effects of currency fluctuations over time.

3. Leverage automation

In an age of AI and automation, founders would be remiss not to use technology to their advantage. Some financial platforms offer advanced tools that can make converting money between currencies seamless and allow users to maximize the value of a transaction. For example, founders could set up rate alerts to notify them when a relevant exchange rate hits a favorable level. Even better, some services like Wise allow businesses to set automated conversions, where a portion of their funds is automatically transferred when a predetermined rate is reached.

Taking advantage of these tools removes the mental load of constantly monitoring the markets, allowing founders to focus on what they do best: building their core business.

4. Consult experts on tax and regulatory implications

The tax landscape is different for every country, so it’s critical to consult with a financial or tax advisor to understand the tax implications of receiving funds from a foreign country. A business needs to ensure it is compliant with all relevant tax and reporting requirements to avoid future penalties.

Ultimately, a cross-border capital injection is an opportunity to accelerate growth. By this point, founders have done the hard part — building an amazing product or service and securing a major investment from a global partner. But this is where the real work begins.

By proactively managing the financial complexities of moving money across borders, founders can not only protect their runway; they can actively extend it by transforming a potential vulnerability into a strategic advantage. In turn, founders can ensure that every dollar, euro or yen their company receives works as hard as they do.