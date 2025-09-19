Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In our increasingly digitally borderless world, the dream of international expansion is more accessible than ever for American entrepreneurs. The reach of social media and a strategic web presence has the power to make your brand visible to a global audience in seconds. Yet, as U.S. small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) increasingly venture beyond borders, a significant yet often underestimated challenge emerges: currency volatility.

From selling goods in Europe to sourcing materials from Asia, or managing a remote team spread across continents, operating internationally inherently means SMBs are engaging with different currencies. This involves added layers of complexity, not only because it entails managing Profit and Loss (P&L) statements in multiple currencies, but because the value of one currency against another is not static. A currency's value can shift due to geopolitical events, economic news and market sentiment, often quickly and without warning. For small businesses, this can directly impact their bottom line in ways they might not be prepared for.

Consider this scenario: You're a small business owner and the U.S. dollar strengthens significantly against the currency in which you've priced an export contract. This means that your expected profit in dollars could sharply diminish upon conversion. Conversely, a weaker dollar could drastically increase the cost of imported goods, squeezing your profit margins or even making your products less competitive in the market. Beyond profitability, currency swings can make it difficult to accurately forecast spending or build a predictable budget. What you forecast to pay one month could significantly vary more or less the next, leading to instability that can derail your financial planning.

For any U.S. small business looking to succeed in multiple markets, it's essential to mitigate these risks by adopting a proactive currency management strategy. Here are three simple steps SMBs can take to hedge against currency volatility.

1. Assess exposure

Small business owners should start by assessing how currency movements could affect their business. Consider which countries the business operates in and investigate the stability of local currency values over time. This provides an up-front indication of the level of risk you are taking on.

From there, the next step is to establish the best way to manage a cross-border cash flow. For example, if you know you're sourcing goods and materials from local vendors in a country with a volatile currency, you may want to keep most of the funds siphoned for those payments in USD until the time comes for you to actually make the payment. Alternatively, if you're working with a foreign currency that is considered stable, it might be more cost-effective for your business to hold funds in that local currency consistently using a multi-currency account. By keeping those funds readily available, you can reduce the number of times you pay conversion fees and manage that revenue stream just like you would in dollars.

It's also worth noting that some businesses and individuals living and working in countries with volatile currencies may request to be paid in a non-native currency themselves, including USD. So it's worth checking with suppliers and employees what their preference is before setting up payments.

2. Rethink your supply chain

Once SMBs have established their currency exposure, it's time to start thinking strategically about how they're spreading risk across the business. Especially this year, as new tariffs — taxes on imported goods — have created additional complexities for many small businesses, it's more important than ever to mitigate the risk of unforeseen costs.

A good place for SMBs to start is to take inventory of their suppliers. If they are all concentrated in one region with a volatile currency, it might be worth exploring alternatives. Similarly, if retail-based businesses shipping goods abroad are consistently paying cargo fees that they can't readily predict, they might look for local suppliers of those same goods to avoid paying import charges on every order.

Diversifying where the business buys and sells goods and services can significantly smooth out both currency risk and the impact of sudden tariff changes. In other words, rebalancing purchasing zones is a smart way to distribute and lessen overall financial exposure.

3. Embrace multi-currency financial platforms

Regardless of a businesses' chosen international structure, it's crucial to choose financial tools that make managing a global cash flow simple. As I've already alluded to, multi-currency accounts can be a game-changer for SMBs operating across borders, allowing them to hold funds in multiple currencies and send money like a local to foreign accounts.

Some multi-currency account offerings even allow businesses to set thresholds for automatic currency conversions, which means their account will automatically convert funds when a currency hits a designated rate. This seamlessly allows SMBs to capture gains and avoid losses without adding to their mental load.

It's also important to choose fast, affordable and transparent financial services providers. Faster international payments mean funds arrive quicker, reducing the window of exchange rate exposure. Some providers also offer a fixed exchange rate within a certain time frame, so businesses know that even if funds arrive the next day, it will be the exact amount they expected — no more, no less. For SMBs, having clarity on how much they're paying in fees, when their money will arrive and how much their recipient will receive can be an enormous relief.

Ultimately, managing exchange rate risk isn't just about protection; it's about creating opportunity. When currency volatility is well-managed, it can become a lever for competitiveness. Businesses that have the right tools can leverage these variations to optimize their purchases or strengthen their positions in critical markets.

For U.S. entrepreneurs venturing into the global marketplace, understanding and proactively managing currency risk is no longer optional. By embracing transparency, demanding speed and prioritizing control over your international finances, SMBs can protect their margins, empower their growth and unlock the vast potential of the international economy.