While much of his success first started in the wrestling ring, today Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most successful names in Hollywood. Of course, going from six-time WWE heavyweight champion to one of the world's highest-paid actors, it's safe to say it took hard work, motivation and passion -- traits have been with him throughout his entire life.

Before wrestling, The Rock had his go at football, playing in college and almost going on to play for the NFL, until he experienced two serious injuries. Pushing past the hardship, The Rock's next stint was in wrestling. Following in his father and grandfather's footsteps -- both successful wrestlers themselves -- Johnson quickly became one of the best wrestlers of all time. Yet, by 2001, Johnson brought his success from the ring to in front of the camera, starring in The Mummy Returns.

From Fast and Furious to Ballers, Johnson's gone on to star and produce in a number of Hollywood hits — and just proudly announced his marriage to actress Lauren Hashian. On top of his many athletic and entertainment successes, he's even set five Guinness world records -- one being for the most selfies taken in three minutes.

Whether it's snapping a selfie or becoming one of the most successful actors of our time, here are 10 quotes to motivate you from The Rock.

On success

On greatness

On mindset

"I'm always asked, "What's the secret to success?' But there are no secrets. Be humble. Be hungry. And always be the hardest worker in the room." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"1995. $7 bucks in my pocket. I knew two things: I'm broke as hell and one day I won't be." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

On motivation

On hard work

On leadership

On empowerment

"I like to use the hard times in the past to motivate me today." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson"It's fundamentals: show up, outwork everyone and rely on my own two hands to get the job done." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson"The single most powerful thing I can be is to be myself." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Success at anything will always come down to this: focus and effort. And we control both." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

On goals

On perseverance

On time

"Don't be afraid to be ambitious about your goals. Hard work never stops. Neither should your dreams." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson"You don't need directions, just point yourself to the top and go." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson"Success isn't overnight. It's when every day you get a little better than the day before. It all adds up." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson