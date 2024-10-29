Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

How This Beverage Industry CEO Used His Passion for Hip-Hop to Build Partnerships With Jay-Z, Rick Ross and More Sovereign Brand's Brett Berish discusses embracing authenticity, learning from "failures" and partnering with music icons.

By Shawn P. Walchef Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Brett Berish tried traditional marketing methods, but it never felt authentic until he leaned into his passions.
  • Although Berish's first brand didn’t see traditional success, it set the foundation for his business philosophy moving forward.
  • Berish prides himself on being self-made — and his new project champions other entrepreneurs who started the same way.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Brett Berish thinks of authenticity as his most powerful branding tool.

Berish, the dynamic CEO of Sovereign Brands, is no stranger to the world of entrepreneurship. Coming from a family with a long history in the wine and spirits industry, Berish forged his own path, building a brand empire through creativity, resilience and a passion for authenticity.

Known for his innovative approach and unconventional strategies, Berish has established Sovereign Brands as a powerhouse in the luxury beverage industry, with notable successes like Luc Belaire, Bumbu Rum and McQueen and the Violet Fog gin. His journey has been defined by taking risks, embracing failure and nurturing organic connections with cultural icons.

Related: How This CEO Breathed Life Into a 75-Year-Old California Ice Cream Brand Without Losing Its Nostalgic Identity

Early on, Berish realized that traditional marketing strategies didn't resonate with him, so he turned to what moved him — music, specifically hip-hop. Berish is captivated by the storytelling and struggle embedded in the genre. This inspired him to forge organic relationships with hip-hop artists who genuinely loved his products, such as Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Post Malone.

Jay-Z even purchased Sovereign Brand's Armand de Brignac Champagne, known as the Ace of Spades.

This approach led to a 14-year partnership with Ross, who has become a brand ambassador for Sovereign Brands, specifically the Bel-Air brand, and was the inspiration for the popular "Self Made Tastes Better" campaign.

"I have to lean into what feels right for me, and one of those things is specifically music," Berish tells Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "I'm probably a bigger fan of the artists themselves versus the music because I love the struggle side; I love the storytelling side."

This authenticity-driven method has become central to how he builds relationships and grows his brand.

Related: These Husband-and-Wife Co-Founders Started a Food Brand to Share Chinese Culture — Then a Smart Rebrand Took Their Company to the Next Level

Learning from 'mistakes'

Berish's path wasn't without challenges. He often cites his first brand as his most successful. Though it was a venture that didn't achieve traditional success, it taught him invaluable lessons that shaped his business philosophy.

"Eighty percent of my success is based on that first brand — not mistakes, but learnings," he says. This experience taught Berish the importance of not following trends and embracing failure as part of growth.

His fearless entrepreneurial spirit also extends into media with his Self Made series, where he interviews important self-made individuals from around the world, particularly highlighting the immense number of entrepreneurs from African countries.

He emphasizes the importance of execution over analysis, advising, "You've got to try things...if you're overanalyzing and overthinking it, you're not going to let it go." This mindset of relentless experimentation and staying true to one's passions has driven his journey, both in business and beyond.

Related: This Food Network Mainstay Feeds His Passion for Fast-Paced Restaurant Life in Just 3 Days a Month

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.
Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Restaurant Influencers

How This Beverage Industry CEO Used His Passion for Hip-Hop to Build Partnerships With Jay-Z, Rick Ross and More

This Food Network Mainstay Feeds His Passion for Fast-Paced Restaurant Life in Just 3 Days a Month

These Husband-and-Wife Co-Founders Started a Food Brand to Share Chinese Culture — Then a Smart Rebrand Took Their Company to the Next Level

How This CEO Breathed Life Into a 75-Year-Old California Ice Cream Brand Without Losing Its Nostalgic Identity

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis
Starting a Business

NBA Star Jaylen Brown Turned Down $50 Million Worth of Deals to Start His New Business — And He Got the Idea From Kobe Bryant

The NBA Finals MVP sat down to talk business with Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor for a new series called 'The Playbook,' by Entrepreneur and Sports Illustrated.

By Jason Feifer
Living

Get a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card with a Gold Star Membership

From electronics to groceries, get holiday-ready with Costco.

By StackCommerce
Business News

JPMorgan Is Suing Customers Over 'Infinite Money Glitch' TikTok Trend

There are some TikTok trends you might want to sit out.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

You Can Make a Lot of Money Starting an Online Marketplace — Here's How to Do It Right, From the CEO of ResortPass

Michael Wolf, CEO of ResortPass, explains his secrets of scaling.

By Dan Bova