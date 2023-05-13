'Every Billionaire Wants a Casino.' Jay-Z Wants to Open a Caesars Palace in the Heart of Times Square. The rap mogul has partnered with Ceasars Entertainment to bid for New York City's only gaming license.

By Jonathan Small

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The Big Apple is about to roll the dice on gambling, and many billionaire investors want to try their luck at winning the big prize.

Elected officials have finally authorized one casino license in the Big Apple (that's right—just one for a city of 8 million people), causing a massive and sometimes ugly bidding war between various wealthy suitors.

One interested party is nonother than Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Nation. The entrepreneur famous for saying, "I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man," has teamed up with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to propose building a Caesars Palace in the heart of bustling Times Square.

In an open letter on Roc Nation's Instagram and Twitter titled "It's Time, Times Square," the company made a case for why they should be granted New York City's gambling golden ticket.

"The winning group must have a track record of turning words into deeds — of putting New York City and its residents first — people of all races, religions, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses," the statement said. "Our proposal lays out an innovative plan that will not only draw additional tourists to our city but will also enhance the lives of everyday New Yorkers."

Jay-Z's plan promises to give back to surrounding businesses, benefit mass transit, invest in sanitation and security, and "deliver a much-needed transportation plan," among other things. "Our bid commits $115 million for diverse theater programs that include daycare for Broadway workers and their families," the letter said.

Related: Jay-Z Invests Big Money in a Robo Pizza Truck That's Solving a Major Food Industry Problem

An all-out bidding war

New York voters approved of Las Vegas-like casinos in their state in 2013. But it wasn't until last year that elected officials in Albany authorized casino licenses for downstate New York, including New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

The prospect of opening a fully operational casino in the largest city in America has billionaires salivating to become the King of New York casinos. Aside from Jay-Z, other bidders include New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, Gristedes supermarket scion John Catsimatidis, and Hudson Yards developer Stephen Ross.

"Every billionaire wants a casino. The epitome of success in the US is to own your own casino," a source told The New York Post.

However, the billionaires have different ideas about where they want to build their casinos. Cohen has teamed up with Hard Rock and wants to open a casino around Citi Field in Queens, where the Mets play. Catsimatidis is eyeing Coney Island, famous for its boardwalk, amusement park, and hot dog eating contest. Ross, who has partnered with Wynn, wants to put the casino in the newly developed Hudson Yards.

Accusations of a 'misinformation' campaign

The Roc Nation letter, which also appeared in ads in the New York Post, New York Daily News, and Amsterdam News, accused some "conflicted parties" of spreading "misinformation," claiming they had written the letter to set the record straight.

While Roc Nation did not name names, some believe they may be referring to a coalition of Broadway theater owners and producers, the midtown Manhattan community, and tenant organizations calling themselves No Times Square Casino.

According to an article in Deadline, the coalition opposes building a Caesars Palace in Times Square, also home to most Broadway theaters, citing traffic congestion, economic disruption, and making the area "less welcoming to families."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Related Topics

News and Trends Billionaires Jay Z Business News Gambling casinos

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold At First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in California

Last year, Zuckerberg said training helps him "solve whatever problem at work for the day."

By Emily Rella

Business News

An Arby's Employee's Frozen Body Was Found in a Walk-In Freezer

The incident, which occurred at a Louisiana location, is being investigated by police.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Woman Accidentally Ends Up In Jamaica Without A Passport After Being Put on Wrong Flight: 'The Gate Agent Did Not Do Her Job'

Beverly Ellis-Hebard flies from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Jacksonville, Florida, about every six weeks.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

5 Ways Startups Can Leverage Tech Layoffs to Attract Top Talent

While big tech itself has laid off unprecedented numbers in a very short span and continues to navigate various economic headwinds, the broader tech industry continues its focus on innovation and strategic growth.

By Kalon Gutierrez

Business News

A YouTuber Is Facing Felony Charges for Purposely Crashing an Airplane For Views

Trevor Daniel Jacob uploaded a video called "I Crashed My Airplane" on December 24, 2021.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

The Pros and Cons of 'Cameras On' During Virtual Meetings

As leaders are figuring out hybrid and remote work, they are facing the challenge of deciding whether to encourage employees to keep their cameras on during meetings. This decision has a significant impact on communication, engagement, and trust-building within the team.

By Gleb Tsipursky