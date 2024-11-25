Pistakio co-founders Francine Voit and Nicola Buffo had no interest in 9-5 office jobs — so they became entrepreneurs.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features 24-year-old Francine Voit, co-founder with Nicola Buffo of Portland, Oregon-based pistachio spread company Pistakio. Learn how they started and grew their business to more than six figures in just six months. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Related: At 24, She Was Fired From Her Advertising Job. Then an 'Incredibly Important' Mindset Helped Her Build a Multimillion-Dollar Business.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Pistakio. Nicola Buffo, left, and Francine Voit, right.