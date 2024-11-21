Get All Access for $5/mo

Bikaji Foods Expands Global Presence with Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in USA BFIL's shareholding in Bikaji USA remains at 100 per cent, as the subsidiary continues to be fully owned by the parent company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Bikaji Foods International Limited (BFIL) has strengthened its international footprint with the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp ("Bikaji USA"), in New Jersey, USA. The development was disclosed in a regulatory filing, marking a significant step for the company in enhancing its global operations and distribution network. Bikaji USA was officially incorporated in July, 2023, with an authorised capital of $1.5 million, divided into 1,50,000 common stocks of $10 each. The subsidiary's paid-up capital stands at $1 million, comprising 1,00,000 common stocks. As of March, 2024, Bikaji USA reported a turnover of $1,096,593.

Deepak Agarwal and Shweta Agarwal, members of the promoter group of BFIL, are also directors of Bikaji USA. The subsidiary operates within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, aligning with BFIL's primary business focus. Its establishment aims to bolster the company's presence in the US market, strengthen its distribution channels, and drive business expansion.

BFIL's shareholding in Bikaji USA remains at 100 per cent, as the subsidiary continues to be fully owned by the parent company. The initial timeline for completing the investment was set at four months, but it has been extended by an additional three months. BFIL has announced plans for an additional subscription of up to 50,000 common stocks, worth $5,00,000, increasing the total investment in Bikaji USA to $1.5 million.

The move underscores BFIL's commitment to scaling its operations internationally and meeting the growing demand for its products in the US market. With the FMCG industry experiencing robust growth globally, the expansion aligns with BFIL's vision to position itself as a leading global brand.

This development is expected to have a positive impact on the company's performance, providing enhanced market access and greater brand visibility in the USA. As a subsidiary fully aligned with BFIL's core operations, Bikaji USA is well-positioned to leverage its parent company's expertise to establish a strong foothold in a competitive market.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
News and Trends

Friendly and Empathetic AI: The Future of Customer Loyalty in India

81 % of surveyed consumers in India stated they would engage more with AI if it provided more human-like interactions

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fintech Start-Up CredFlow Secures $3.7M Pre-Series B Funding

CredFlow said that the funding proceeds will go towards "optimizing and scaling the startup's financial services and lending verticals, as well as towards improving its tech and innovation capabilities."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel