For some Olympic athletes, a gold medal isn’t just about the glory. It’s about the payday.

While the International Olympic Committee awards no prize money, many countries offer their own cash bonuses to podium finishers. Singapore is the most generous, offering $792,000 for an individual gold medal. Hong Kong isn’t far behind at $768,000 for gold.

Poland takes a creative approach, giving gold medalists $211,000 plus a Toyota Corolla, a two-room apartment, a painting, a holiday voucher, and jewelry. Italy, the host nation, offers $214,000 for gold. South Korea awards $208,000—and some athletes receive Omega watches.

Then there’s the United States, which awards gold medalists just $37,500. That seems pretty stingy until you learn that Norway, which boasts the most medals in Winter Games history, pays nothing at all.

