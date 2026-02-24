Uber wants to pick up customers even when they’re behind the wheel. The company announced it’s acquiring parking app SpotHero for an undisclosed sum. SpotHero offers parking reservations at more than 13,000 garages, lots, and valets across 400 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Uber plans to integrate SpotHero’s service into its app to help users find parking for events, venues, and airports.

The Chicago-based SpotHero launched in 2011 and last raised outside funding in 2019, when it secured $50 million led by Macquarie Capital.

The acquisition reflects Uber’s broader expansion strategy beyond ride-hailing and Uber Eats. The company’s delivery business—which now includes groceries and retail alongside restaurants—was its strongest revenue growth area in the fourth quarter. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Read more

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.